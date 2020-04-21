Karate dojo still teaching online classes

GLENS FALLS — Two nights a week, Jaden Telesco puts on his gi and belt and takes a karate lesson in his living room.
On the laptop screen in front of him is sensei Joe Traina and his karate buddies he used to see every week before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Glens Falls Karate Academy.
“It’s very much something he looks forward to,” said his mother, Maureen Telesco, who said Jaden has been able to grow in his karate as well as exercise at home during the shutdown.
It took only two days for the team at Glens Falls Karate Academy to convert instruction to a digital format so the business could stay open. The studio, located at 28 Ridge St. in Glens Falls, has been in business since 2013.
“Our business model really relied on being able to see our students every day,” said sensei Chris Murphy. “We pretty much had to build a new business model overnight, and it was a challenge.”
The karate studio offers a live class on Tuesdays and Thursdays and drops content to students on Mondays and Wednesdays through an app.
The studio normally boasts 130 students, and lost only about five in the transition.
Murphy is the only instructor who still goes to the studio. Instructors Traina and Alicia Mecier instruct from their homes.
“We’re kind of just as all over the place as the students are,” Murphy said.
Closing the studio wasn’t an option for Murphy, who called karate his job, hobby and passion.
“I can’t tell you how many parents have reached out to me to say that they’re so grateful that we didn’t stop doing this because their kids need it so bad,” Traina said. “Countless. It’s amazing. The reach-out from the parents, it’s been absolutely amazing.”
Despite the success, the online classes will never be a replacement for the physical in-person training they can offer inside the studio, Murphy said. But they are considering incorporating technology into their program once the dojo is open again.
They may eventually offer at-home instruction for the leadership team training to become junior instructors.
“I’d have no problems on a Saturday, instead of having all of us get into the dojo, we could hop on and we could do our lessons that way. We could be doing it from everywhere,” Traina said. “I’ll be honest with you, there’s a lot of lemonade that’s being made out of these lemons, that’s for sure.”
Murphy encourages people to hang in there and stay active during the coronavirus shutdown.
“Mental and physical well-being,” he said, “are going to be the things that deteriorate the quickest.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
