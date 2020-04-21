Karate dojo still teaching online classes

“We’re kind of just as all over the place as the students are,” Murphy said.

Closing the studio wasn’t an option for Murphy, who called karate his job, hobby and passion.

“I can’t tell you how many parents have reached out to me to say that they’re so grateful that we didn’t stop doing this because their kids need it so bad,” Traina said. “Countless. It’s amazing. The reach-out from the parents, it’s been absolutely amazing.”

Despite the success, the online classes will never be a replacement for the physical in-person training they can offer inside the studio, Murphy said. But they are considering incorporating technology into their program once the dojo is open again.

They may eventually offer at-home instruction for the leadership team training to become junior instructors.

“I’d have no problems on a Saturday, instead of having all of us get into the dojo, we could hop on and we could do our lessons that way. We could be doing it from everywhere,” Traina said. “I’ll be honest with you, there’s a lot of lemonade that’s being made out of these lemons, that’s for sure.”

Murphy encourages people to hang in there and stay active during the coronavirus shutdown.

“Mental and physical well-being,” he said, “are going to be the things that deteriorate the quickest.”

