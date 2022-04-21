Just Water donates water to Warren County in response to snowstorm

Just Water of Queensbury is sending water to Warren County for residents affected by power outages resulting from the snowstorm that left thousands without power on Tuesday.

Ann Marie Mason, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services, said that Just Water reached out to officials Thursday morning to offer the donation to the department.

“I’m working with the towns right now to see if I can get some of them to come down and pick it up, or who we need to deliver to,” Mason said.

She said Just Water is donating one full pallet with water, adding that it was nice to have the local company helping out.

Don Lehman, director of public affairs for Warren County, said that roughly 220 cases of large and small bottles of water were donated by Just Water.

He said that many of them went to the towns of Stony Creek and Horicon for distribution to supplement the distribution site located at the Chestertown fire station on Route 8 for water and dry ice.

The towns of Horicon and Stony Creek were distributing the water from Just Water at their respective town halls Thursday afternoon.

The Chestertown site was open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. During those hours, residents affected by power outages were able to pick up bottled water and dry ice while supplies last.

Residents also could have used the firehouse as a warming station during those hours.

Warren County had four sites open Wednesday, in Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek, North Creek and Chestertown, to distribute bottled water and dry ice supplied by National Grid.

Some towns still had residents without power in both Warren and Washington counties on Thursday as a result of the high winds and snowstorm on Tuesday.

There were a total of 1,837 residents without power in Warren County, and 64 residents in Washington County as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

“There’s still a fair number, but not like it was yesterday,” Mason said Thursday morning.

According to National Grid’s website at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Chestertown had 650 residents without power, followed by the towns of Horicon with 370, Johnsburg with 288, and Stony Creek with 196. Warrensburg had 97 reported outages, Lake George had 54, Queensbury reported three and Lake Luzerne had two.

In Washington County, the towns of Dresden, Fort Ann and Fort Edward had residents still without power. Fort Ann had 43 reported outages, Dresden had 14 and Fort Edward had only one reported outage as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The estimated restoration time for all of the municipalities except for Fort Edward was 4 p.m. Thursday, as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The one Fort Edward resident had an estimated restoration time of 11 a.m.

Hundreds of residents still were without power as of 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

In Warren County, the town of Chester had 144 reported outages with an estimated restoration time of 8 p.m. Thursday. The town of Johnsburg had 110 outages and Thurman had 40 outages with the same estimated restoration time.

In Washington County as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, there were five total residents without power, with a countywide estimated restoration time of 7 p.m. Thursday.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, almost all of the Warren and Washington county residents had their power restored.

In Warren County the towns of Johnsburg, Chester and Warrensburg had a total of 24 reported outages. The town of Warrensburg had an estimated restoration time of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, while the towns of Johnsburg and Chester had an estimated time of 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Washington County had three reported outages as of 8 p.m. Thursday. The towns of Whitehall, Dresden and White Creek had one reported outage each. Whitehall had an estimated restoration time of 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The towns of Dresden and White Creek did not have an estimated restoration time on the National Grid website. For those towns, the site stated that National Grid was reassessing the condition of the power lines.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.