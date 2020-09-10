'Just changing': Fall foliage getting underway across state

Fall is not quite here, but the leaves indicate we are getting closer as the vibrant colors of the season will be on display in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, I Love NY released its first foliage report, which is compiled by observers throughout six regions.

Observers note "just changing" conditions in the higher elevations which includes the Adirondacks and southern Catskills.

Leaf peepers should expect the most significant change in northern Herkimer County with 20% color change by the weekend with gold and yellows.

Spotters in Essex County predict 10% color change in and around Lake Placid for the coming weekend with some muted shades of red, orange and yellow beginning to appear.

Other slight color changes are noted in Franklin County, spotters in Saranac Lake project a still mostly green landscape by the weekend with about 10% color change including some pops of red and yellow. In Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab, changes of 5 to 10% are anticipated with leaves just starting to turn to mustard, goldenrod and copper.