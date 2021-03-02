Jury trials to resume on March 22

Local prosecutors are looking forward to the resumption of jury trials, which will be allowed to begin on March 22 after a four-month pause because of rising COVID-19 cases.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he is eager for the backlog of cases to be alleviated.
“There’s a saying that justice delayed is justice denied, so having it resume is a good thing,” he said.
Washington County Court has a case scheduled to start on March 22. Alahed “A.J.” Carl, of Glens Falls, is standing trial on a charge of felony criminal mischief.
Washington County Court conducted one trial back in the summer. The same procedures will be followed, according to Jordan.
Jurors will be seated in the audience. Six feet of social distancing is required. There will be plexiglass around the witness box and witnesses will have to wear a face shield.
Jordan also said Washington County is fortunate that it was one of the first courts to reopen in September. A grand jury was able to keep deliberating for several months, so several cases were able to move forward.
Jordan said the county has been doing a mix of some in-person and virtual hearings. The latter was not always effective, given the limitations of technology, particularly in rural areas that lack reliable internet access.
“Virtual hearings were difficult at best, so being able to conduct them in person is a vast improvement for protecting the rights of the victim and the public,” he said.
Still, Jordan said it is a different experience to conduct a trial in this fashion.
“Hopefully, in the not-to-distant future, we can return to more normal proceedings. It’s just not good for anybody when you have such a change in the method of doing things. Everybody has to adapt,” he said.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone is also looking forward to the resumption of trials.
“It’s important to get people their trials and for victims, too,” he said.
Every precaution will be taken, according to Carusone. Masks will be required and there will be required social distancing.
People entering the building will have their temperature checked and answered questions about their health and travels.
Witnesses will be wearing face shields. Places where people can sit will be marked off.
Carusone said only one trial is permitted in the building. For example, there could not be a criminal a trial and a civil trial going on in two courtrooms.
Warren County Court’s first trial is scheduled for April 19. Thomas Maxwell, of Glens Falls, is accused of raping and sexually abusing a young girl repeatedly over an eight-year period. He rejected a plea deal and was scheduled to go to trial on March 23 of last year, before the pandemic closed down everything.
Another trial pending is that of Skyler Crouse, the Onondaga County man who is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase on Sept. 26, 2019. The chase ended off Northway Exit 25 after the driver crashed his car into the truck of Brant Lake resident Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over and kill Turcotte.
The trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 16. The state court system announced the suspension of trials on Nov. 13.
