Jury trials to resume on March 22

“Virtual hearings were difficult at best, so being able to conduct them in person is a vast improvement for protecting the rights of the victim and the public,” he said.

Still, Jordan said it is a different experience to conduct a trial in this fashion.

“Hopefully, in the not-to-distant future, we can return to more normal proceedings. It’s just not good for anybody when you have such a change in the method of doing things. Everybody has to adapt,” he said.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone is also looking forward to the resumption of trials.

“It’s important to get people their trials and for victims, too,” he said.

Every precaution will be taken, according to Carusone. Masks will be required and there will be required social distancing.

People entering the building will have their temperature checked and answered questions about their health and travels.

Witnesses will be wearing face shields. Places where people can sit will be marked off.

Carusone said only one trial is permitted in the building. For example, there could not be a criminal a trial and a civil trial going on in two courtrooms.