Jury in dog-shooting case sent home without verdict Monday night

QUEENSBURY -- The jury deliberating whether a Glens Falls man fired a shotgun blast into a home last spring, killing a dog and almost hitting a man inside, deliberated for several hours Monday night before breaking for the night.

The panel in the case of Joshua P. Marcantonio will return Tuesday morning to start deliberating again.

The jury deliberated more than two hours after a long day of testimony and closing arguments Monday. They were sent home at 9 p.m. by acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

The panel had McKeighan direct that they re-hear the 911 call placed by the man who testified he was nearly hit by the shotgun blast as well as the bodycam video from the first officer to question Marcantonio after the gunshot report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In that video, Marcantonio is seen telling Glens Falls Police Sgt. Miguel Chico that he didn't know what happened.

That is different from what Marcantonio testified Monday, when he told the jury that the man whose home was shot, Shannon Gilligan, attacked him, stabbed him with a knife and the gun went off when they struggled over it.

The shot killed a dalamatian named Sir Edwin who was on a couch in the home.