You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jury in dog-shooting case sent home without verdict Monday night
0 comments

Jury in dog-shooting case sent home without verdict Monday night

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- The jury deliberating whether a Glens Falls man fired a shotgun blast into a home last spring, killing a dog and almost hitting a man inside, deliberated for several hours Monday night before breaking for the night.

The panel in the case of Joshua P. Marcantonio will return Tuesday morning to start deliberating again.

The jury deliberated more than two hours after a long day of testimony and closing arguments Monday. They were sent home at 9 p.m. by acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

The panel had McKeighan direct that they re-hear the 911 call placed by the man who testified he was nearly hit by the shotgun blast as well as the bodycam video from the first officer to question Marcantonio after the gunshot report.

In that video, Marcantonio is seen telling Glens Falls Police Sgt. Miguel Chico that he didn't know what happened.

That is different from what Marcantonio testified Monday, when he told the jury that the man whose home was shot, Shannon Gilligan, attacked him, stabbed him with a knife and the gun went off when they struggled over it.

The shot killed a dalamatian named Sir Edwin who was on a couch in the home.

Marcantonio, 31, faces felony charges of attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

More details will be posted later Tuesday.

Joshua P. 'Marco' Marcantonio

Marcantonio

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News