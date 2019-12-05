{{featured_button_text}}

Local juror commissioners observed "Juror Appreciation Week" late last month, an opportunity to thank jurors who help the court system keep moving.

Jury service is more than a civil responsibility, it is an opportunity for all citizens to participate in our justice system and opportunity to serve your fellow citizens, said Wanda Smith, Warren County commissioner of jurors. 

The Warren County Commissioner of Jurors Office scheduled 49 jury terms and summoned 4,999 jurors for service this year. 

Smith thanked all who participated this year, as well as their family members, loved ones, and employers who have supported them while they performed this civic duty.

"If you are called for jury duty in the future, please do your jury service and do it with pride," she said.

Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

