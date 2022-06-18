Juneteenth event to be held Monday at City Park

GLENS FALLS — The public is invited to a Juneteenth Celebration on Monday.
The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the gazebo in Glens Falls City Park. It is being organized by Christian Leaders for Change, which is a group of clergy from Warren and Washington counties that are “committed to building a positive, productive, and loving community united through a shared vision of the beloved community.”
Participating in the program will be Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins and Fifth Ward Councilwoman and NAACP President Mary Gooden.