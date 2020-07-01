June was dry and hot, but no drought

June didn’t break any records for the Glens Falls area, but it was abnormally dry and hotter than normal.

The area finished the month with just 1.79 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service’s Albany bureau. That’s 1.76 inches below normal for June, said meteorologist Tom Wasula.

“Abnormally dry, but it’s not an official drought,” he said. “We have picked up and gotten more rain now. That’s helping.”

There were two 90-degree days in Glens Falls in June, and overall many days were hotter than normal. But a cool stretch in the middle and at the end of the month left the average at 1.3 degrees above normal for the month, he said.

“So it did finish above normal but it wasn’t way above normal,” he said.

The upcoming weather will be “more active and wet,” he said.

Thursday is expected to be hot, around 90 degrees, with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday is forecast to be in the high 70s to high 80s with a possibly heavy rainstorm.

On the Fourth of July, it may be sunny with isolated thunderstorms, and temperatures in the high 70s to high 80s.

In mid-May a tornado touched down in Wilton, while June ushered in storms that took out power two weeks later with another confirmed tornado in Lake Luzerne. That was followed by hot weather, and then washouts at the very end of the month.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.