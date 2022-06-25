June primary set for Tuesday

The primary election for governor and lieutenant governor is set for Tuesday, with early voting sites closing on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Warren and Washington counties.

The Democratic primary for governor will see current Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, from Long Island, and Jumaane Williams, who is the elected public advocate for New York City, vying for the party’s nomination.

The primary field for the Republican gubernatorial nomination features U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin from Long Island, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and businessman Harry Wilson.

For lieutenant governor, the Democrats have current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who was sworn in to the position by Hochul in May. He is joined by challengers Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna on the primary ballot.

Hochul’s previous lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned in April following his arrest on bribery charges related to a past campaign.

In Warren County, there were two early voting sites for the first time — Glens Falls City Hall and the Warren County Human Services Building. William VanNess, Republican commissioner for the Warren County Board of Elections, said that a total of 475 county residents had opted to vote early as of Saturday at 3 p.m.

Glens Falls City Hall had 86 county residents vote early at the site. The county’s Human Services Building saw 371 county voters cast ballots at the location as of Saturday at 3 p.m.

In Washington County, there were 158 county voters cast ballots early at the Washington County Board of Elections office at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward as of 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Ashley Skogsberg, Republican deputy commissioner for the Washington County Board of Elections.

To find sample ballots, election polling sites, results and other information, visit your county’s Board of Elections website.

Lake Luzerne Town Board

Lake Luzerne Republican voters will be choosing from three individuals running for the three-year unexpired term on the Town Board.

Candidates Pamela Petteys, Timothy Hanlon and Rayl Zubal are vying for the seat, which was left vacant by the resignation of former board member David O’Neal.

He had been elected to a four-year term and taken office on Jan. 1. He resigned on Feb. 14.

The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

