The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Department of Health issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York regions for Monday, July 17, 2023.

In the North Country, people will be exposed to Fine Particulate Matter, the announcement says. Included in that warning are: New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York.

Long Island and the New York City Metro area will be exposed to ozone, the announcement says.

According to the announcement:

Ozone and PM2.5 (particulate matter) are two different pollutants that form in different ways: PM2.5 is often produced directly as smoke from wildfires and other sources of small particles of liquid or solid are emitted into the air.

Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast.

Ozone is not a direct emission, and is produced indirectly when sunlight creates chemical reactions with nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from automobile exhaust and industrial emissions.

Ozone at the surface level should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere