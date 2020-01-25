Judge upholds charges in Northway crash case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hall found that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial, and that there was sufficient evidence that Crouse's actions rose to the level of "depraved indifference to human life" to support first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment counts.

The judge pointed out that evidence showed Crouse not only drove at 100 mph and endangered the public as he fled from police, but that he allegedly swerved toward police and "brake checked" the officers that were following him.

"After the crash, the defendant apparently made no effort to ascertain the condition of the victim and showed his indifference by his continued efforts to flee the scene," Hall wrote.

Police said the chase began when Crouse, who is a native of the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation on the Canadian border, was spotted driving 93 mph through a work zone on the Northway near Exit 18. He accelerated to 111 mph during the early morning pursuit in the northbound lanes that involved state troopers and Warren County sheriff's officers.

Turcotte, who worked for his family's boat building business, was on his way back from an errand to pick up lumber when he was hit on the highway exit ramp near Route 8.