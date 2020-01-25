Judge upholds charges in Northway crash case

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Judge John Hall has denied a request to dismiss charges against the man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on the Northway last September that ended with a fatal crash, finding there is sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial.
Hall set trial in the case of Skyler B. Crouse to begin April 6, with pre-trial hearings to be held March 20.
Crouse faces 12 charges, including second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and lesser felonies and misdemeanors, in connection with the Sept. 26 pursuit from Queensbury to Exit 25 in Chester. Police said the truck he drove slammed into one driven by Brant Lake resident Joseph Turcotte.
Turcotte, 38, was killed instantly as his truck was flipped over.
Hall scheduled trial after rejecting a motion filed Crouse's defense counsel seeking to have the charges thrown out.
Crouse's lawyers claimed there was insufficient evidence to support the charges, blaming police for the crash that led to Turcotte's death.
State Police deployed tire deflation devices seconds before the crash, which punctured at least one of the tires of the pickup truck Crouse drove. The defense claimed that is what caused Crouse to lose control of the vehicle.
However, statements from multiple police officers involved in the chase showed that Crouse drove more than a mile after the Stinger tire deflation device was used, and that he changed lanes and got off at Exit 25 at more than 90 mph before hitting Turcotte's pickup from behind.
You have free articles remaining.
Hall found that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial, and that there was sufficient evidence that Crouse's actions rose to the level of "depraved indifference to human life" to support first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment counts.
The judge pointed out that evidence showed Crouse not only drove at 100 mph and endangered the public as he fled from police, but that he allegedly swerved toward police and "brake checked" the officers that were following him.
"After the crash, the defendant apparently made no effort to ascertain the condition of the victim and showed his indifference by his continued efforts to flee the scene," Hall wrote.
Police said the chase began when Crouse, who is a native of the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation on the Canadian border, was spotted driving 93 mph through a work zone on the Northway near Exit 18. He accelerated to 111 mph during the early morning pursuit in the northbound lanes that involved state troopers and Warren County sheriff's officers.
Turcotte, who worked for his family's boat building business, was on his way back from an errand to pick up lumber when he was hit on the highway exit ramp near Route 8.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said his office is preparing for trial in the case. He said he could not comment on whether there have been any plea negotiations in the case.
Crouse's lawyer, Marc Pallozzi, did not return a phone call for comment Friday.
Crouse, 30, faces up to 25 years in state prison if convicted of first-degree assault and 15 years for second-degree manslaughter. He is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action.
He told police he was an opioid addict, and was late for a "birthday party."
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com