QUEENSBURY — A judge has denied a renewed effort by the former head of the Lake George Watershed Coalition to dismiss criminal charges filed against him, setting up a trial to be held early next year.
Jury selection will begin Feb. 20 in the case of David J. Decker, just short of three years after his initial arrest for a decades-long alleged fraud that police and prosecutors claim occurred as he oversaw dozens of projects to protect Lake George.
Decker faces 12 felony charges, including a count of corrupting the government and charges of grand larceny, for alleged theft of as much as $440,000 of public funds while he headed the organization for nearly two decades. He also faces tax evasion charges for not claiming the money he allegedly stole on his taxes.
He has pleaded not guilty and has claimed the money he was paid was what he was due under his contracts.
An immense amount of legal wrangling has occurred since Warren County sheriff's investigators first charged Decker on March 2, 2017, with numerous state agencies brought in as Decker's lawyer sought state records. Decker is on his second attorney, after illness forced his first off the case. Three trial dates have come and gone with no trial.
Decker at one point faced 22 charges, but 10 were dismissed as Warren County Judge John Hall heard pretrial motions and the Warren County District Attorney's Office agreed to drop them to consolidate and "streamline" the case.
Decker's lawyer, Karl Sleight, said Decker was "eagerly looking forward to trial" to prove his innocence.
"We are pleased that after motions nearly half of the counts in the indictment have been dismissed," he said. "The case is clearly much weaker than the government suggested at the onset."
The trial date was set after Hall declined to dismiss the remaining 12 charges that were not withdrawn by the prosecution.
The judge found that evidence was sufficient, filed in the correct jurisdiction and that Decker was not denied his right to due process, as Sleight claimed.
Sleight had also alleged that the prosecution was the result of a political feud in Queensbury as members of the Sheriff's Office sought to make Queensbury Supervisor John Strough look bad as he was in a re-election challenge against the wife of a then-sheriff's investigator. Queensbury officials were among town officials in the Lake George region who were supposed to be overseeing Decker's work.
Hall, though, rejected that claim as "not supported by the record" as well as "irrelevant" if a crime occurred.
The judge pointed out that the investigation started when sheriff's officers who were investigating complaints that subcontractors weren't being paid in watershed coalition projects found that $145,000 had been paid to a company that Decker established himself, which had no physical address or office.
Decker has claimed the money he received was legitimate payment for his work, but he is accused of tax fraud for not claiming it on his state taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The watershed coalition disbanded in the wake of Decker’s indictment, with a new consortium taking its place to pursue environmental protective work in the Lake George basin.
Hall set pretrial hearings in the case for Dec. 12 and Feb. 18, and estimated trial would take about five weeks.
Decker, a 69-year-old resident of Burnt Hills, is free pending further court proceedings. He faces up to 8-1/3 to 25 years in state prison if convicted of the weightiest charge, corrupting the government.
