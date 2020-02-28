Judge rules that Queensbury man can keep his guns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"None of these letters contained any direct threats of violence," Hall wrote.

Hepp's lawyer, Joel Abelove, said his client was "very happy" with the ruling. He said there did not appear to be any mechanism in the law for the Sheriff's Office or Attorney General's Office to appeal the decision.

Police said the court action occurred after Hepp recently drew the attention of an investigator assigned to a public official protection unit in New York City with repeated handwritten letters that threatened violence against “liberals, minorities and gays,” authorities said.

In a phone interview when the case was filed, Hepp told The Post-Star that he did not threaten anyone.

“I expressed myself. They took it as violent,” he said. “I’m an upstanding citizen. I’ve never been in any trouble in my life.”

Police said Hepp was cooperative and surrendered the lone handgun he has on his state permit without any argument when his permit was suspended in October.

Court records show the Sheriff's Office has filed two cases under the red flag law, which took effect last August. The other was filed against a man who had made threats to harm himself, and is still pending.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.