Judge rules that Queensbury man can keep his guns

QUEENSBURY — A county judge has ruled that a Queensbury man whose gun was confiscated last year in what was Warren County's first case under the state's "red flag law" will not be barred from possessing firearms.
Warren County Judge John Hall ruled that authorities did not prove that Mario J. Hepp made "direct" threats, so Hall declined to issue a permanent order to bar Hepp from possessing firearms.
Hepp's pistol permit was suspended and a handgun seized last October after the state Attorney General’s Office asked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to take action under the newly enacted red flag law. Law enforcement can move to confiscate guns after receiving a complaint that a gun owner has acted in a way that makes them appear to be a “threat to themselves or others.”
The request to review Hepp was made because the state agency received complaints about his correspondence with elected officials and state officials, mainly in the New York City area.
Warren County Judge John Hall issued an order Oct. 2 temporarily revoking Hepp’s handgun permit and directing any guns he owned be seized, pending a formal hearing to consider permanent revocation. That hearing was held in January, and Hall ruled in Hepp's favor on Thursday.
Hall found that no criminal charges were filed against Hepp and there was insufficient proof he wrote the letters that were attributed to him.
"None of these letters contained any direct threats of violence," Hall wrote.
Hepp's lawyer, Joel Abelove, said his client was "very happy" with the ruling. He said there did not appear to be any mechanism in the law for the Sheriff's Office or Attorney General's Office to appeal the decision.
Police said the court action occurred after Hepp recently drew the attention of an investigator assigned to a public official protection unit in New York City with repeated handwritten letters that threatened violence against “liberals, minorities and gays,” authorities said.
In a phone interview when the case was filed, Hepp told The Post-Star that he did not threaten anyone.
“I expressed myself. They took it as violent,” he said. “I’m an upstanding citizen. I’ve never been in any trouble in my life.”
Police said Hepp was cooperative and surrendered the lone handgun he has on his state permit without any argument when his permit was suspended in October.
Court records show the Sheriff's Office has filed two cases under the red flag law, which took effect last August. The other was filed against a man who had made threats to harm himself, and is still pending.
