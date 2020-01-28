Judge rules against day care sex abuser in registration case

QUEENSBURY — A child sex offender who sought to have his sex offender registration level lowered by claiming he didn't force one of his victims to have sexual contact has lost his court challenge.
David L. Saladin pleaded guilty last year to three felony sexual abuse charges for having sexual contact with two young girls at a Queensbury day care facility where he worked in 2018. He was sentenced to 10 years on probation in a case that drew criticism for perceived lenience.
Warren County Judge John Hall deemed him a Level 3 sex offender, the highest risk of re-offending, but Saladin's lawyer argued that the assessment of his client was incorrect.
Sex offender levels are set by a scoring system that gives points for factors in a case, such as use of force, abuser's relationship to the victim, acceptance of responsibility, the offender's criminal history, victim injuries and other factors.
Saladin's lawyer, William Montgomery, argued that Saladin's risk assessment wrongly gave him points for use of force and sexual contact when Saladin was accused of touching the underwear of one of the victims.
Montgomery asserted he should be a Level 2 offender. Level 3 offenders have more stringent registration requirements than lower level offenders. He will also be listed on the public sex offender registry, which catalogs Level 2 and Level 3 offenders.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office pointed out that one victim consistently testified that Saladin took the girl's hand and placed it on his genitalia, which amounted to force.
Hall agreed.
"Her story always remained consistent when describing the defendant's actions and his use of force in having her touch his private area," the judge wrote.
He also found that the contact over the child's underwear still amounted to sexual contact.
Saladin, 49, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations made by 6- and 4-year-old girls at a licensed day care facility, Child Care at Willow Bend, where he had worked for about two years before he was arrested and fired.
He can appeal the ruling, but it was unclear Tuesday whether an appeal was planned. Montgomery said no appeal was planned, though.
