Judge rules against day care sex abuser in registration case

QUEENSBURY — A child sex offender who sought to have his sex offender registration level lowered by claiming he didn't force one of his victims to have sexual contact has lost his court challenge.

David L. Saladin pleaded guilty last year to three felony sexual abuse charges for having sexual contact with two young girls at a Queensbury day care facility where he worked in 2018. He was sentenced to 10 years on probation in a case that drew criticism for perceived lenience.

Warren County Judge John Hall deemed him a Level 3 sex offender, the highest risk of re-offending, but Saladin's lawyer argued that the assessment of his client was incorrect.

Sex offender levels are set by a scoring system that gives points for factors in a case, such as use of force, abuser's relationship to the victim, acceptance of responsibility, the offender's criminal history, victim injuries and other factors.

Saladin's lawyer, William Montgomery, argued that Saladin's risk assessment wrongly gave him points for use of force and sexual contact when Saladin was accused of touching the underwear of one of the victims.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}