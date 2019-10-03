{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A 75-year-old man's alleged "hateful" letter-writing campaign to public officials has resulted in his handgun permit being temporarily revoked by a Warren County judge in the county's first case under the state's new "red flag" law.

The state Attorney General's Office asked the Warren County Sheriff's Office to take action to revoke the pistol permit of Mario J. Hepp after the state agency received complaints about his correspondence to elected officials and state officials.

Warren County Judge John Hall on Tuesday issued an order temporarily revoking Hepp's handgun permit pending a formal hearing to consider permanent revocation. Hepp was cooperative and surrendered the lone handgun he has on his permit.

The court order was based on the new state "red flag law" that allows law enforcement to take action when receiving a complaint that a gun owner has acted in a way that makes the gun owner appear to be a "threat to themselves or others."

Police said the court action occurred after Hepp recently drew the attention of an investigator assigned to a public official protection unit in New York City with repeated handwritten letters that threatened violence against "liberals, minorities and gays," authorities said.

He was also alleged to have made comments that "someone should put a bullet in" an unidentified official. That fell short of being criminally actionable, though, as Hepp did not say he planned to harm anyone himself.

But sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said the language led to the representative of the Attorney General's Office to request that his pistol permit be reviewed under the new law.

Stockdale said the department was bound to act on the complaint under the law.

"We have to balance a person's First and Second Amendment rights with public safety," Stockdale said.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said Hepp "wrote multiple letters that included graphic racial slurs and violent rhetoric" to officials that the agency would not publicly identify for safety reasons. They were copied to media outlets as well.

In a phone interview Thursday, Hepp said he did not threaten anyone, and he planned to hire a lawyer to fight the effort to take away his handgun permit.

"I expressed myself. They took it as violent," he said. "I'm an upstanding citizen. I've never been in any trouble in my life."

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said his agency has not had to file any cases under the new "red flag" law. But he said he understood the need to get guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

"If you look at all of these mass shootings, the one thing they have in common is mental health issues," he said.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

