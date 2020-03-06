Judge rejects mistrial request in Decker case

QUEENSBURY — David J. Decker's defense lawyer asked for a mistrial Friday, claiming that prosecutors were illegally using evidence from search warrants in their case against him.
Warren County Judge John Hall denied a motion for a mistrial from Decker's defense lawyer amid claims that the Warren County District Attorney's Office used evidence it had agreed not to use as part of its case.
Hall's ruling came before the trial was adjourned for the day without testimony because of a family issue with a juror. Testimony is to resume Monday.
The judge heard impassioned arguments from defense lawyer Karl Sleight that the trial of Decker, accused of stealing more than $250,000 while working as director of Lake George Watershed Coalition, should be halted.
The district attorney's office decided to drop some charges and build its case around documents and evidence gleaned from judicial subpoenas instead of search warrants of Decker's home and office. Because the legality of the search warrants was not litigated, Hall directed they not be used during the trial.
Sleight has repeatedly questioned whether documents seized from the warrants were being used in the case and said they are "inextricably interwoven" with the prosecution's proof. After testimony Thursday from a state auditor about financial transactions involving Decker, Sleight told Hall that records he believed could only have come from the search warrants were being used.
"There is no independent source," he said. "This trial is fatally flawed, procedurally."
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, who is lead prosecutor in the case, disagreed, saying that documents related to Empire State Materials & Supply came from documents submitted to the town of Queensbury for payment. He said no documents from the search warrants were used.
"These documents were in the possession of the Sheriff's Office in the beginning of the investigation," he said.
He pointed out that there have been no documents related to Empire All Stars basketball camp introduced in the case.
The basketball camp account is one that, authorities allege, Decker was co-mingling with funds from Lake George Watershed Coalition projects, and that account is the focus of tax evasion charges.
Decker faces eight felonies for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while serving as director of the Watershed Coalition, a loose organization of municipalities and environmental groups that worked together to get grants for Lake George watershed protection projects.
The charges include corrupting the government, grand larceny, scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing. He has pleaded not guilty and said any money he received was due to him under project contracts.
The 69-year-old Burnt Hills resident was arrested in 2017 after a Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigation into irregularities in coalition funds. He was accused of stealing money from a federal grant, and further investigation led to charges he stole more money and filed false tax returns.
The adjournment came after a forensic auditor for the state Comptroller’s Office testified Thursday that Decker double-billed for work and took payments of nearly $100,000 on behalf of a company that he created. The auditor, Thomas Casaregola, is scheduled to continue testifying Monday.
A representative of the state Department of Taxation & Finance is also set to testify Monday as the prosecution wraps up its case. The defense case will follow.
