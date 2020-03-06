Judge rejects mistrial request in Decker case

QUEENSBURY — David J. Decker's defense lawyer asked for a mistrial Friday, claiming that prosecutors were illegally using evidence from search warrants in their case against him.

Warren County Judge John Hall denied a motion for a mistrial from Decker's defense lawyer amid claims that the Warren County District Attorney's Office used evidence it had agreed not to use as part of its case.

Hall's ruling came before the trial was adjourned for the day without testimony because of a family issue with a juror. Testimony is to resume Monday.

The judge heard impassioned arguments from defense lawyer Karl Sleight that the trial of Decker, accused of stealing more than $250,000 while working as director of Lake George Watershed Coalition, should be halted.

The district attorney's office decided to drop some charges and build its case around documents and evidence gleaned from judicial subpoenas instead of search warrants of Decker's home and office. Because the legality of the search warrants was not litigated, Hall directed they not be used during the trial.