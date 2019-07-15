QUEENSBURY — Warren County Judge John Hall has ruled that David Decker's defense lawyer is not entitled to documents he subpoenaed from the state Comptroller's Office, deciding that the defense seemed to be "fishing" for information.
Decker faces charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of state and federal money while overseeing environmental projects with the Lake George Watershed Coalition.
He is accused of taking money that was due to municipalities, creating a fake contracting company to divert funds and failing to pay income taxes. The 69-year-old Burnt Hills resident has pleaded not guilty and has said that the only money he received is what was owed to him.
The charges have resulted in more than two years of legal wrangling, with Decker's defense counsel, Karl Sleight, seeking to make an end run around the prosecutorial evidence "discovery" process to get documents related to Decker's projects by subpoenaing them.
Hall had signed subpoenas of the Comptroller's Office and state Department of Taxation & Finance at Sleight's request in January, but the agencies filed motions to quash them, arguing that the requests were an overly broad "fishing expedition" designed to circumvent the criminal case evidence discovery process.
Hall pointed out that the Comptroller's Office has turned over documents that it believes it is required to, including contract files, payment histories and "other publicly available information." The agency also offered in March to open its files on Decker at its offices to Sleight, who did not avail himself of the opportunity, the judge wrote.
He also pointed out that Decker was the custodian of the project records, to the point that state officials had to retrieve them from him when the investigation began.
Decker failed to show that "specifically identifiable materials" that would include "relevant and exculpatory" information were being held by the agency, Hall ruled.
The Department of Taxation and Finance turned over tax return documents, which made the subpoenas submitted to them "moot," Hall wrote.
Sleight said he is reviewing possible appeal avenues for the ruling.
"Sadly, this episode is the latest example of government agencies refusing to produce relevant documents in a criminal case," Sleight said in an email Monday. "It begs the question, 'What are they hiding?' If this were a strong case the government would not be afraid to produce the records. These are serious issues and concealing documents can result in innocent people being wrongly convicted of crimes they did not commit. That is Mr. Decker’s fear and it was the reason the state drastically changed the laws this past legislative session."
The state changed laws regarding when and how prosecutors must turn over evidence to defense lawyers, with the new statutes taking effect Jan. 1.
Sleight has also filed a motion to dismiss the charges, which is pending before Hall.
The case has been adjourned without date, and trial is likely this fall.
Decker faces felony counts of grand larceny, corrupting the government and tax fraud for his alleged theft of up to $440,000 while heading the consortium of municipalities and environmental groups that undertook environmental projects in the Lake George watershed region.
