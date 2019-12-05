{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A woman’s request to hold off on serving a prison sentence until after she gives birth to a baby sparked a debate in Warren County Court on Wednesday.

The request didn’t get Yunis A. Johnson very far, as Warren County Judge John Hall ruled that months of postponements in her case would end Wednesday, and she had to surrender to serve a four-year prison term.

Johnson pleaded guilty in August to a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance, for an October 2018 arrest during a traffic stop on the Northway in Queensbury. State Police believe she was bringing crack cocaine to the region for distribution.

Johnson’s lawyer, Trevor Hannigan, had asked that her sentence be postponed until mid-February, when she is due to give birth, so her child would not be born in prison.

The pregnancy will also have a big impact on how Johnson can serve her sentence, as she had sought a recommendation from Hall to participate in the shock incarceration program for possible early release. But her pregnancy will make it less likely that she can be allowed to participate in the physically rigorous bootcamp-like program.

Hall said if pregnancy was a reason to avoid a jail or prison sentence, there would likely be more defendants getting pregnant.

The state prison system has a facility in Bedford Correctional Facility with a maternity unit, where mothers who give birth can stay with their children for a period of time after they are born.

“There are plenty of people in your same situation,” Hall said.

Hall said the defense can make post-conviction motions in court for relief if they feel she was treated unfairly or the sentence was not as promised.

Johnson, 26, who has a prior arrest for second-degree murder in connection with a 2015 fatal shooting in Schenectady, was sentenced Wednesday to 4 years in prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.

In the murder case, she was accused of being part of a group of four people involved in the killing of a man during a robbery, but it was unclear of what, if anything, she was convicted.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

