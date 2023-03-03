LAKE GEORGE — A state Supreme Court judge has ruled in favor of plaintiffs who sued to stop the use of an aquatic herbicide to kill an invasive weed that has thrived for many years in Lake George.

In a decision filed Friday, Judge Robert Muller said the Adirondack Park Agency illegally approved the Lake George Park Commission's permit application to apply ProcellaCOR EC in two areas of Lake George to eradicate Eurasian milfoil, a harmful invasive plant.

The herbicide, which has been used in other lakes in New York state, would be a safe but more efficient method for dealing with milfoil, the commission has said, noting that the hand-harvesting method used for many years is costly and time-consuming. But the Lake George Association, Lake George Waterkeeper, the town of Hague and a lakeside resident contend more research is needed about potential adverse impacts the chemical could have on the lake, and in a lawsuit filed last year, argued that the permitting process cut corners.

On Friday, LGA and the Waterkeeper released a statement expressing their gratitude that the judge agreed with them.

"We are grateful for Judge Muller’s detailed and thoughtful ruling, which recognizes the intense public opposition and the great number of outstanding scientific questions regarding the potential adverse impacts of ProcellaCOR on the water, plants and organisms of Lake George," the statement said.

"New York state long ago established that Lake George is deserving of special protections as a Class AA-Special water body and drinking water source, and this decision affirms that special status."

Muller had issued a preliminary injunction blocking the use of the herbicide last year, and the original permits issued by the APA have since expired. But because the Lake George Park Commission has stated its intention to file a permit application again, the judge said it was appropriate to render a decision in the lawsuit so it could shape future review proceedings.

At the heart of the Muller's 31-page decision was a determination that the APA board should have held a public hearing before making its final decision. He also said APA staff presented the board with one-sided information related to the use of ProcellaCOR versus other methods of dealing with milfoil.

"Should the Lake George Park Commission decide to proceed with its ProcellaCOR permit application this season, we look forward to once again participating in the regulatory process and to presenting expert scientific testimony at the adjudicatory hearing to clearly convey and document our many concerns," the LGA/Waterkeeper statement said.

The Lake George Park Commission could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. On its website, the commission said it would like to apply the herbicide on Lake George in early June at two four-acre sites, Blairs Bay in Glenburnie in northern Lake George and the north side of Hulett's Landing in Sheep Meadow Bay.

"The Commission has held several public outreach meetings with local homeowners, town officials and other interested lake associations to discuss this exciting new tool to manage and perhaps even eliminate this invasive species from long-standing problem areas in Lake George," the website says.