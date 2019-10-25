QUEENSBURY -- Two psychiatrists concluded recently that an accused child sex molester is unable to assist with his own defense, but the man's lawyer opined that his issues were just problems with his former lawyer and that the prosecution against him should continue.
Warren County Judge John Hall agreed, and found that the case against Brandon M. Frasier, 26, of Johnsburg, can continue. Frasier faces a felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with a 7-year-old with whom he was acquainted last December.
The case against him had been adjourned for several months for psychiatric exams after a lawyer who formerly represented him raised questions as to whether he understood the case against him and could assist with his defense.
Two examinations were done, and both led to conclusions that he didn't understand the case and couldn't assist with his defense, which could have resulted in Hall adjourning the case indefinitely while Frasier received mental health treatment. The prosecution could resume if he was found fit to stand trial.
A conference in Frasier's case was held Wednesday, and Frasier's lawyer, Robert Kelly, said he believed that Frasier's issues stemmed from differences with his former lawyer. He said he found his client intelligent and able to understand the case. He pointed out one of the psychiatrists also concluded that Frasier had "average" intelligence.
You have free articles remaining.
Hall agreed, and found that the case should continue.
"It sounds like it was a bad match with his attorney," Hall said in court. "I find he is not an incapacitated person."
Frasier is mulling a plea deal offer that would require him to plead guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and serve a 2.5-year prison sentence and 10 years on parole.
Kelly said Frasier has been in jail since his arrest by Warren County sheriff's officers in January, and asked that he be released. Hall turned down the request, and said a conference would be held in the case next week at which bail could be discussed.
Frasier is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.