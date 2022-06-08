Judge hears arguments in Lake George herbicide lawsuit, but reserves decision

QUEENSBURY — State Supreme Court in Warren County was packed with concerned members of the public on Wednesday waiting on the court’s decision on a pending lawsuit concerning the use of an aquatic herbicide on Eurasian milfoil in two bays in Lake George.

“It is great to see the courtroom filled with members of the public today,” Justice Robert Muller said.

On May 12, the Lake George Association, Lake George Waterkeeper, the town of Hague and a lakeside resident, Helena G. Rice, filed a lawsuit against the Lake George Park Commission, the Adirondack Park Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The petitioners of the lawsuit are seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the use of the herbicide known as ProcellaCOR EC, based on the grounds that it has never been used in Lake George before, and to maintain the status quo.

“They have successfully controlled the (Eurasian) milfoil for 30-plus years by hand-harvesting. We don’t know how the chemical is going to react to the ecosystem. Let’s do it the way we’ve been doing it for three decades,” an attorney for the petitioners of the lawsuit stated.

Josh Tallent, an assistant attorney general representing the APA and Park Commission, argued that the DEC had done an independent review of the herbicide and stated that “the toxicology report showed a complete lack of toxic levels.”

Seemingly affected by the overwhelming interest of the public, Muller asked the attorneys representing the Park Commission if there was any direct harm in halting the planned use of the herbicide for the time being.

“Is there no benefit to a public hearing on this?” Muller asked.

The response suggested that the Park Commission’s ideal window of time ends June 30 when the Eurasian milfoil is beginning to increase in size.

Tallent refuted the petitioners’ claim that the herbicide could spread from the applied area of the lake to other parts of Lake George.

“The herbicide would be injected right above the plant, and would not be affected by the wind,” Tallent stated.

The attorney for the petitioners said they would support obtaining a bond to address the financial setbacks the Park Commission would incur if the injunction is granted.

Hand-harvesting is much more expensive than the proposed use of the herbicide.

“If it comes down to dollars and cents vs. chemicals in the lake, then yes, we would consider that,” the attorney said.

Muller asked the Park Commission what more he would see if the injunction is approved. The commission’s representation responded that more data would be available.

Muller is expected to decide on the matter on Wednesday, June 15.

