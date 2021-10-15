Judge dismisses portion of lawsuit against Warren County; question left open on majority and minority positions

QUEENSBURY — A portion of a lawsuit brought against Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber alleging that she did not file proper legal paperwork upon taking office has been dismissed.

However, the judge kept alive, for now, the part of the lawsuit over the creation of the new majority and minority leader positions.

The lawsuit, filed in March by Chestertown resident June Maxam, stemmed from the controversy over these positions. Seeber appointed Republican Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty as majority leader and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, as minority leader. They each receive a $6,000 stipend for taking on additional duties.

Seeber said she created the new leadership structure because it was not legal for the county to pay stipends to positions of vice chairperson.

Maxam alleged that Seeber did not file what is called an undertaking, which is a pledge that an official will comply with the law, within 30 days of taking office.

She also said that neither Braymer nor Beaty filed their oaths of office with the Warren County clerk within the 30-day time frame. Beaty took his oath of office for the majority leader position on Feb. 19 and filed it with the clerk on Feb. 23, according to the paperwork that Maxam provided a copy of in her court documents. Braymer took her oath on Feb. 26 and filed it on March 1.

Maxam sought for their positions to be declared vacant and for Braymer and Beaty to reimburse the county for the money paid out in stipends.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Glen Bruening issued a decision on Oct. 6 dismissing the claim against Seeber. Bruening cited the affidavit of County Administrator Ryan Moore that Warren County has a blanket undertaking that covers all officers. The resolution has been in effect in 1998 and was renewed in 2020.

Bruening wrote that Public Officers Law allows that a governing body may obtain a blanket undertaking and Seeber is not required to file one.

However, he reached a different conclusion regarding Beaty and Braymer’s positions. He said both filed an oath of office after their elections in 2020.

“The question for the court is whether the appointed positions of majority leader and minority leader are public officers requiring the filing of an additional oath,” he wrote.

Bruening dismissed Maxam’s request that Beaty and Braymer pay back compensation on the grounds that they were not parties to the suit.

Bruening wanted information about whether compensation for their supervisor position is paid from county or town funds.

He wrote that if they had not already been compensated with county funds upon their elections, then they would need to comply with the law requiring filing an oath of office when they were appointed to the positions of majority and minority leaders.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county is confident that officials followed the letter of the law and is gratified that the judge ruled in its favor on the claim regarding the appointment of Seeber.

“The county will have an opportunity to present additional information on remaining portions of the lawsuit, and we expect to prevail after that information is provided,” he said in an email.

County officials are discussing the next steps with their legal counsel.

Bruening also dismissed a separate lawsuit filed over the appointment of Travis Whitehead as a member of the board of directors of the Warren County Local Development Corp. Maxam had said that Whitehead had not filed his oath of office. However, Bruening said nothing in the Public Officers Law requires him to file such an oath for this type of position.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

