Juckett Park Trump rally scheduled for Friday

HUDSON FALLS — A rally in support of President Donald Trump is scheduled for Friday at Juckett Park.

The rally is being organized by the groups Hudson Falls for Trump and Friends Who Support President Trump and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging participants to bring signs, flags and banners in support of the president.

The rally will take place just days after former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, as his running mate for November's election.

Harris, a former presidential candidate herself, is the first Black woman ever selected to be a vice presidential candidate on a major party's ticket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0