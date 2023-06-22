I appreciate Pat’s service to the community through the library. It’s sad to see her resign in such a disrespectful and dishonest way. Both of the accusations she made against me are false. A library trustee does not have the ability to single-handedly fire members of library staff, as she claims I threatened to do. At the May Board of Trustees meeting, there was some conversation about dishonest comments made at a previous meeting. Those kinds of things should not go unchecked. Accountability is important and it is one of the principles that got me elected. Although Courtney Keir’s comments at the April special meeting were misleading, I did not specifically call her a liar. With the exception of the executive session, I have an audio recording of the entire meeting that proves this.

Pat Lewandowski’s insistence that I need to be removed from the Board of Trustees because of my faith is absurd. The Hadley Luzerne School District is a geographic area full of wonderful people from all different walks of life. My neighbors are people of different faiths, opinions, and political persuasions. I do not run from our differences, I am focused on building upon the common ground that we have. I believe that we should never silence people or go against the will of voters because we disagree with someone's worldview or faith. It should go without saying that a person's faith and beliefs should not be dragged through the mud because of disagreement. In regard to library matters, I have not preached to anyone or read Scripture at all. I respect my colleagues' backgrounds and beliefs and I expect the same level of respect from them. Pat’s perception of my doctrinal position in regard to homosexual relationships is inaccurate. If she spent less time attacking and more time trying to participate in civil conversation, I would be happy to talk about it. She has never asked me about any Biblical positions that I hold, her comments are based on assumptions. Pat Lewandowski and Courtney Keir have attacked my family and faith in private, and Pat’s resignation letter is a public continuation of that bad behavior.

My agenda today is the same one that got me elected by Hadley Luzerne School District voters. (1) Keeping our children safe from sexualization while at the library. (2) Preventing the library from attempting to change our values by “educating” us and instead see that the library focuses on serving our community. (3) Holding the library manager accountable. (4) Requiring accountability as it relates to annual taxpayer funding, especially considering that the funding more than doubled four years ago.

This unfortunate situation is only a bump in the road of getting the Rockwell Falls Public Library to where it needs to be. Make no mistake, better days are ahead. I wish Pat Lewandowski the best, and I am looking forward to continuing the work of the Rockwell Falls Public Library.