Joseph Cutshall-King, 75, longtime historian, columnist, museum director, remembered

COSSAYUNA — Local author, newspaper columnist, historian and fundraiser Joseph Cutshall-King, who died Friday from cancer, recognized the importance of storytelling.

“Without guides, a museum is just a building storing artifacts. Without guides, those artifacts are lost, even though they have a definite home,” he wrote in a Post-Star “Museum Notes” column on Oct. 4, 1976. “The personal nature of an object can often be lost without someone to give its story.”

About a year earlier, he had told The Post-Star that one of his priorities when he was hired in November 1975 as curator of the Glens Falls Historical Association, now The Chapman Museum, was to meet with each of the museum guides, because each volunteer had one or more unique stories about items in the museum’s collection.

A museum’s collection should not just preserve masterpieces, but also newspapers, photographs and artifacts connected with local history.

Even an old gum wrapper, if the product was made locally, could have significance.

“I think a lot of people think that a local museum like ours just collects fabulous pieces. In reality, its everything from A-Z,” he said, in a Nov. 15, 1975 Post-Star report.

Cutshall-King was curator, and later director, of The Chapman Museum for nearly 10 years.

About 175 people attended a farewell dinner that The Chapman held in his honor at Heritage Hall at the Glens Falls Civic Center, now Cool Insuring Arena, on June 25, 1985.

Among his accomplishments at The Chapman was leading a $300,000 capital campaign.

He left the Glens Falls museum to write and pursue additional academic studies.

Cutshall-King also worked, for a time, as executive director of the Park-McCullough House, a former governor's mansion, in North Bennington, Vermont, beginning in February 1888.

He was a role model for other local historians.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Joe for close to 50 years. He was one of those people who had an interest in many things, but especially history,” said Bob Bayle, a longtime volunteer at The Chapman Museum and at the Warren Country Historical Society. “He was a font of knowledge about the history of both Warren and Washington counties. He will be remembered and missed.”

Cutshall-King coordinated burial of 1976 time capsule The teddy bear may still be a common toy in 2076, but it’s hard to tell if the now-classic television comedy “Happy Days” will be streaming on whatever entertainment viewing technology is in vogue when the nation celebrates its tricentennial.

Cutshall-King, who was 75 when he died, wrote one historical novel and seven books of history, and co-wrote an eighth.

He hosted a history-themed radio program for about 10 years on WWSC-AM and WCKM-FM of Glens Falls.

His most recent work was the third volume in a series of anthologies of his “Over My Shoulder” and "Passed Times" history columns that he wrote for The Post-Star from 1994 to 2003.

His various day jobs, ranging from museum curator to public historian to nonprofit organization development professional, supported his passion for writing.

Among other jobs, he was the official Washington County historian from 1998 to 2003, and SUNY Adirondack vice president for institutional advancement from 2006 to 2012.

At SUNY Adirondack, he had the dual position of executive director of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation, which raised money for building projects and scholarships. Cutshall-King was instrumental in raising funds for the Regional Higher Education Center and the student housing center on the college’s Queensbury campus.

Cutshall-King was a Post-Star “Shining Stars” honoree in 2017, an award recognizing senior citizens who have demonstrated lifelong community service.

Until shortly before his death, Cutshall-King continued ongoing research about Glens Falls photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard and about spiritualism in Warren and Washington counties, and he often talked about writing a book based on letters his mother wrote him as a young man.

In 2017, Cutshall-King collaborated with Timothy Weidner, then executive director of The Chapman Museum, to co-write “Water & Light: S.R. Stoddard and Lake George.”

Cutshall-King had said since then that he wanted to expand on his research for the 2017 book by learning about Stoddard’s connections with other Glens Falls residents of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“I met Joe … in 2000. I was doing research on Seneca Ray Stoddard at the time, and I came to realize that Joe knew more about Stoddard, and everything else about the history of Glens Falls, than anyone I have ever met,” said Daniel Way, a local retired physician who is in the process of writing a biography of Stoddard. “He not only had an encyclopedic mind, he was an accomplished author and a jovial, fun-loving guy with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Cutshall-King may have inherited his sense of humor, through nature or nurture, from his father, George King, a longtime pharmacist in Fort Edward, where the son grew up, and later Ticonderoga, where the son graduated from high school.

In conversations with friends, the son often would share “George stories” about humorous recollections of his father.

The lead character in “The Burning of Piping Rock” was based partially on the father.

For more than a decade before his death, Cutshall-King enjoyed barbershop singing — performing with The Racing City Chorus of Saratoga Springs and Primrose Lane, a local barbershop quartet that won national competitions in 2012 and 2015.

“Joe was a good and decent man with a talent to communicate effectively with all people and one of the best a capella bass voices around," even though he couldn't read music, said Gary Glidden, director of Racing City Chorus.

The hobby started in 2008, when wife Sara Cutshall-King hired a barbershop group to deliver a singing valentine greeting to Joe at SUNY Adirondack, and Joe spontaneously joined in singing.

“Joe with a full beard, jovial manner and a booming bass voice was pleasantly surprised with Sara's valentine,” Glidden said. “As a musician and vocalist, I recognized an outstanding voice, so I invited him to the Racing City Chorus rehearsal,” Glidden recalled.

Glidden said that there will be no public funeral or calling hours.