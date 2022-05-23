Jordan, Tedisco to compete in GOP primary in new 44th Senate District

State Sens. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and James Tedisco, R-Glenville, will face off in a primary for the party’s nomination in the new 44th Senate District, a primary brought on by redistricting.

It's a race that began just hours after Senate district voting maps were finalized late Friday, and has already turned bitter.

Jordan, in a telephone interview on Saturday, alleged that Tedisco is attempting to poach on her territory, instead of running in the new 46th Senate District, which includes Glenville, his current hometown.

“I guess he (Tedisco) doesn’t want to do the work of running in a new district,” she said. “He is abandoning Glenville that he has said that he loves so much.”

Glenville is in the new 46th District, which includes most of Schenectady and all of Albany and Montgomery counties.

Running in that district would pit Tedisco against fellow incumbent Neil Breslin, D-Albany.

Tedisco said it isn’t a matter of which district is harder to run in, but in which district he is most familiar with constituent needs.

“That’s just another excuse,” he said, referring to Jordan’s criticism.

The new 44th District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

Tedisco currently represents 15 of the municipalities in the new district, and Jordan nine.

Tedisco said he lives “one block” outside the new 44th district, and that it is “kind of hypocritical” for Jordan and others to criticize him for relocating to run in the district, as many other politicians are doing the same as a result of the once-a-decade redistricting process.

“I don’t see anyone complaining about our great congresswoman — Elise Stefanik,” he said, in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Schuylerville, the home village of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican incumbent, was drawn out of the 21st Congressional District, which Stefanik now represents and where she is running for re-election.

Jordan, however, said Tedisco should live with the cards political fate has dealt.

“I’ve learned in this business you have to face the punches you are given,” she said.

Jordan said she and Tedisco have essentially the same political philosophy, but their differences are more in style.

Jordan said that Tedisco “maybe likes the spotlight and wants the attention more,” while she tends to work quietly behind the scenes.

“But I’m a real worker bee, and I don’t seek the spotlight,” she said.

Tedisco said it’s odd that Jordan would say that, considering she has co-sponsored many of the bills he introduced.

“She means that I get the job done,” he said.

Tedisco and Jordan both received 100 percent ratings, based on their voting records, from the state Conservative Party in 2021.

The state Conservative Party on Monday endorsed Jordan.

"State Senator Daphne Jordan, who consistently scores 100% in the Conservative Party ratings, is a strong leader for the constituents of the 44th Senate District and we look forward to working with Senator Jordan in the upcoming term,” said state Conservative Chairman Gerard Kaiser, in a statement.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the district: Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady, a BOCES adult education instructor, and Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator.

Tedisco said he has defeated both Democratic candidates in previous Senate races — McCalmon in 2020 and Ostrelich in 2018.

He said that aspect is important in the new district, in which the percentage of Democratic enrollment has increased.

“So, you’ve got to win over those Democrats,” he said.

Jordan said she is aware that she will need to appeal to a cross-section of voters.

“My current district was more purple, and is turning more Democratic every day,” she said.

Prominent Republicans and Republican committees are beginning to weigh in on the race.

Former state Sen. Kathy Marchione endorsed Jordan on Saturday.

“Senator Jordan has proven herself an elected official of consequence and conviction, someone unafraid to take a stand — even when it’s difficult — and do what’s right,” Marchione said, in a statement.

Liz Joy, the Republican candidate in the 20th Congressional District, endorsed Jordan on Sunday.

“I know Daphne’s proven record as a state senator and, more importantly, I know her heart on the critical issues that matter,” Joy said, in a press release.

Former U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, also endorsed Jordan on Monday.

“Primary contests can often be difficult and contentious. But Daphne’s consistent and strong voice is the one which can lead us to victory in November. Please vote to re-elect Senator Daphne Jordan,” Faso said, in a press release.

Tedisco said the Milton Republican Committee has endorsed his candidacy.

Tedisco is in his third two-year term in the state Senate.

He previously served 13 terms in the state Assembly, including four years as minority leader.

Jordan is in her second two-year term in the state Senate.

She previously was on the Halfmoon Town Board.

Tedisco had $132,073 in his campaign fund as of Jan. 16, the most recent report to the state Board of Elections, nearly double the $62,525 Jordan had in her campaign fund.

The primary is Aug. 23.

