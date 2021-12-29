Jordan offers her priorities for next Senate session

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, is seeking Assembly sponsorship, and support from Gov. Kathy Hochul, for new legislation Jordan introduced to establish a $10 million state grant program to assist fire departments with the cost of renovating or replacing obsolete firehouses.

“Fire districts, departments, and companies across New York are crucial for protecting both the lives and property of all New Yorkers,” Jordan wrote in a Dec. 1 letter to Hochul, suggesting the governor include the legislation in her state budget proposal, to be released in January.

Jordan introduced the legislation, modeled after the state’s long-standing library construction aid program, on Dec. 1.

Jordan said the village of Stillwater firehouse, constructed in 1896, is an example of an outmoded firehouse that potentially could benefit from the grant program.

“The firefighters there can no longer purchase new, up-to-date firetrucks as they will not fit in the nearly 130-year-old station,” Jordan wrote.

The legislation did not have an Assembly sponsor as of Dec. 28.

Jordan, who represents the 43rd Senate District, which includes parts of Saratoga, Washington and Rensselaer counties and all of Columbia County, outlined her legislative priorities for the new legislative year, which begins Jan. 5, in a prepared statement.

She acknowledged that some of her legislative priorities will be a tough sell in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

“In reality, issues important to me and the vast majority of my constituents will not be considered by the majority,” she said. “Their priorities are the antithesis of mine.”

Jordan said her priorities include repealing bail reform legislation that was enacted under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, making it more difficult for inmates to get parole, and resisting any new or increased taxes.

Jordan is the main sponsor of legislation to require a unanimous vote of the state Parole Board to release an inmate who has completed the minimum sentence.

Currently, only a simple majority of the members present at the meeting is required, according to New Yorkers United for Justice, an advocacy organization.

The legislation is part of a package of parole reform legislation that Jordan and other Republicans have introduced.

Jordan also introduced legislation to require the makeup of the 15-member Parole Board to include at least one police officer and at least one crime victim’s advocate.

Jordan is hopeful that two bills she introduced that have already passed the Senate will make headway in the Assembly during the second year of the current legislative session.

In June, the Senate, by a 62-1 vote, passed legislation, now under consideration in the Assembly Transportation Committee, to honor Marylou Whitney, a longtime Saratoga Springs socialite and philanthropist who died in July 1999 at age 93.

“For decades, Marylou Whitney was a monumental, highly respected, and genuinely beloved figure in Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, the Capital Region, and the horse racing community statewide and nationwide, Jordan said in a news release in June.

Jordan and state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, introduced legislation to name a section of state Route 9P in Saratoga Springs, the road adjacent to Saratoga Race Course and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, as “Marylou Whitney Way.”

The designation between Northway Exit 14 and the intersection with Nelson Avenue would be ceremonial, and would not require a change of names on maps.

Among other philanthropic endeavors, Whitney, who often set the fashion tone at Saratoga Race Course, was a founder of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the National Museum of Dance.

She hosted a yearly gala to benefit backstretch workers at the track and local organizations, such as Saratoga Hospital.

The hospital’s intensive care unit is named in honor of Whitney.

Jordan also hopes the Assembly will advance legislation she introduced that the Senate passed in June to designate New York as a “Purple Heart State,” a ceremonial recognition of members of the military who were killed or wounded in action.

Sens. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and James Tedisco, R-Glenville, are among the Senate co-sponsors.

Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, and Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, D-Brooklyn, introduced the legislation in the Assembly.

Other legislative priorities include:

Passing legislation that she introduced to establish a $10 million state grant program to fund police officer voluntary mental health peer support programs;

Convincing Hochul to include a peer support program for veterans in the governor’s upcoming state budget proposal;

Passing legislation that she introduced to make stealing a package delivered to a purchaser’s porch a felony;

Passing legislation that she introduced to establish the first-degree and second-degree felony crimes of menacing a police officer.

