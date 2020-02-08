'JoJo Rabbit' up for six Academy Awards

GLENS FALLS — Before national audiences got to see the Oscar-nominated “JoJo Rabbit,” area film goers got to screen the powerful film this fall during the Adirondack Film Festival.
“It’s just so special and important to see films that remind us about what really happens in authoritative governments and how quickly not doing anything can escalate,” said AFF Director of Programming Jess Levandoski. “I was after this film the moment I heard Taika was making it. I followed the production closely and basically stalked the distribution company once they picked it up at 20th Century Fox last January.”
Written and directed by Taika Waititi and starring Scarlett Johansson, “JoJo Rabbit” is a World War II satire that challenges a 10-year-old Hitler youth to examine his world view when he discovers his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. It is based on the novel, “Caging Skies,” by Christine Leunens.
And now, the film that closed the 2019 fall film festival, is up for six Oscars on Sunday. They include: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.
“In order to grow the national reputation for the Glens Falls-based film festival and attract more high profile films we need big wins like this,” said Chad Rabinovitz, AFF organizer and Adirondack Theatre Festival producing artistic director.
This is not the first Oscar-nominated film that local audiences screened early, “Loving Vincent,” screened during the 2018 AFF, was nominated in 2018 for Best Animated Feature film.
“Films like ‘JoJo Rabbit’ and ‘Loving Vincent,’ getting nominated for the industry’s top awards, help put us on the map and show that we are a major player among film festivals,” Rabinovitz said. “It took a lot of work, much more that you’d think, by our staff to get them and others at our festival. But with each hit, it gets easier and easier for us to land major films to share with our audiences in the future.”
Levandoski said she worried they would not get the film for the fest.
“They wouldn’t give us a straight answer until about six weeks before the fest. Their PR firm, used to market the film, actually reached out to us and offered it up but we had our schedule slated already,” She said. “But I begged Chad to do whatever it takes to add it to the schedule, so that we could show it to our audience.
“I love Taika’s work too,” continued Levandoski, who is already lining up films for this year’s fall festival. “One of my favorite movies is his mocumentary “What we do in the shadows,”everyone should see that.
The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday night on ABC, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Then starting at 8 p.m., the show is slated to run three hours.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.