'JoJo Rabbit' up for six Academy Awards

This is not the first Oscar-nominated film that local audiences screened early, “Loving Vincent,” screened during the 2018 AFF, was nominated in 2018 for Best Animated Feature film.

“Films like ‘JoJo Rabbit’ and ‘Loving Vincent,’ getting nominated for the industry’s top awards, help put us on the map and show that we are a major player among film festivals,” Rabinovitz said. “It took a lot of work, much more that you’d think, by our staff to get them and others at our festival. But with each hit, it gets easier and easier for us to land major films to share with our audiences in the future.”

Levandoski said she worried they would not get the film for the fest.

“They wouldn’t give us a straight answer until about six weeks before the fest. Their PR firm, used to market the film, actually reached out to us and offered it up but we had our schedule slated already,” She said. “But I begged Chad to do whatever it takes to add it to the schedule, so that we could show it to our audience.

“I love Taika’s work too,” continued Levandoski, who is already lining up films for this year’s fall festival. “One of my favorite movies is his mocumentary “What we do in the shadows,”everyone should see that.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday night on ABC, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Then starting at 8 p.m., the show is slated to run three hours.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.