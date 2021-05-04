Johnson & Johnson vaccine welcomed at SUNY Adirondack

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is back and as popular as ever.
A clinic Tuesday at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury used about 68 doses out of 80, with the rest going to homebound residents who had said no to the two-shot vaccines in hopes of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine eventually.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not given out for 12 days while researchers looked into reports of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration then decided to allow the vaccine with a warning that it could, rarely, cause blot clots in adult women under age 50.
School cases
Cambridge Central School District students in grades seven through 12 returned to in-person school Tuesday. The district switched to virtual school for Monday after five students tested positive last week.
Granville Central School District reported two students tested positive.
Queensbury Central School District reported two cases at the middle school involving people who were last in the building Thursday and Monday.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported three people tested positive late Monday, at least one of whom was a student. None of the people were involved in Friday’s South High Marathon Dance. The cases involved a person at Oliver W. Winch Middle School who was last in the building on April 28, and two people who were last at school on April 29, one at Moreau Elementary School and one at Tanglewood Elementary School.
Warrensburg Central School District reported three cases, including a student at Warrensburg Elementary School who was last in the building Friday and tested positive late Monday. Another person at the elementary school tested positive Tuesday after being in school Monday. A person at the Warrensburg Junior/Senior High School tested positive Tuesday after being in school Monday.
Tuesday’s cases
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 3,362 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and six recoveries, for a total of 3,236 recoveries among confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Monday. Two residents, who were not hospitalized, were in moderate condition but have improved to mildly ill. There are 58 people currently ill.
- Washington County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,667 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and four recoveries, for a total of 2,564 recoveries. There are 65 people currently ill and four are hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- Saratoga County reported 30 new cases since Friday, for a total of 14,863 confirmed cases. The county reported 14 recoveries, for a total of 14,510 recoveries. There are 189 people currently ill and 11 are hospitalized, two less than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Corinth resident (for a total of 10), one village of Corinth resident (for a total of three), two Moreau residents (for a total of 13), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of four) and three South Glens Falls residents (for a total of seven).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, two Hadley resident, 11 Moreau residents, three Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, four South Glens Falls residents and 15 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Hadley resident and one Northumberland resident.
- Essex County reported five new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, down from 11 Monday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three coronavirus patients, down from five Monday. One patient is in intensive care and one is no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
For Monday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 110 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 4.8%, which kept the weekly average at 1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.7%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Statewide, 2,173 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 2.25%. A total of 2,573 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 39 people died.
