Johnson & Johnson vaccine welcomed at SUNY Adirondack

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is back and as popular as ever.

A clinic Tuesday at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury used about 68 doses out of 80, with the rest going to homebound residents who had said no to the two-shot vaccines in hopes of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine eventually.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not given out for 12 days while researchers looked into reports of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration then decided to allow the vaccine with a warning that it could, rarely, cause blot clots in adult women under age 50.

School cases

Cambridge Central School District students in grades seven through 12 returned to in-person school Tuesday. The district switched to virtual school for Monday after five students tested positive last week.

Granville Central School District reported two students tested positive.

Queensbury Central School District reported two cases at the middle school involving people who were last in the building Thursday and Monday.