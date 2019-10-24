JOHNSBURG — Supervisor Andrea Hogan is facing a challenge from Highway Superintendent Daniel B. Hitchcock as she seeks a second term as the town's chief executive.
Hogan is running on the Democratic and Conservative lines, while Hitchcock will be on the Republican line.,
Hogan said she is hoping to build on the work of the past two years with the cooperative spirit the Town Board has enjoyed.
"I think we've got a great board that's working as a great team right now," she said.
She has a number of priorities for an additional term, starting with improvement of broadband internet access in town, which is important for jobs as well as health and well-being of residents, such as the elderly, who need it for monitoring systems to stay in their homes.
Finding ways to bring more affordable housing to town is also a priority, as employers can't find workers, because they can't afford to live in town. Homes are being snapped up for use as short-term rentals, Hogan explained.
Hogan is also serving on the Warren County Board of Supervisors team seeking a new operator on the county-owned rail line, and she said getting trains running again is important, but the contract has to be in the county's best interest. Johnsburg is home to the North Creek rail station, at the north end of the county-owned line.
"I'm really concerned about the implications of the rail corridor not functioning," she said.
Her years as director of Adirondack Community Outreach Center and work to obtain funding grants have honed her grant-writing skills as she seeks funding for repairs to the North Creek water system, she said.
Hitchcock, who has been the town's highway superintendent since 2008, did not respond to phone messages for comment on the race. No public campaign website or social media could be found for him.
He has been embroiled in a standoff with the Town Board for several months over the rehiring of his son, Daniel W. Hitchcock, whom he sought to bring back to the Highway Department after his release from jail, following burglary and forcible touching convictions.
The Town Board refused to rehire him, but the younger Hitchcock has been working alongside town crews and using town equipment for months, despite not getting paid or receiving fringe benefits. He has argued he was not legally fired.
Two seats on the Johnsburg Town Board are also up for election, with incumbents Peter Olesheski Jr. and Eugene Arsenault being challenged by Justin Gonyo. Arsenault and Gonyo will be on the Republican line, Olesheski on the independent Community Vision line.
The town also has a contested race for highway superintendent, where Frederick Comstock III will be on the Republican and independent Johnsburg Workers party lines, while Michael Denno will be on the independent Denno Party line.
