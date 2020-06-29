Johnsburg settles with convicted town employee; Hitchcock returns to work

JOHNSBURG — The Johnsburg highway employee who pleaded guilty to a felony crime last year has reached a nearly $53,000 settlement with the town to get his job back after being fired.

Daniel W. Hitchcock served 4 months in jail following his guilty pleas in March 2019 in Warren County Court to burglary and forcible touching. Hitchcock was charged for an incident on July 15, 2018, where he entered a rental home without permission and fondled a resident there as she slept.

Hitchcock was released from jail in June 2019.

Hitchcock’s father, former Johnsburg Highway Superintendent Daniel B. Hitchcock, said after the arrest that his son had been drinking before the incident.

He sought to have his son return to work at his motor equipment operator job and asked the Johnsburg Town Board to re-hire his son.

Only two members of the board, Laurie Arnheiter and Eugene Arsenault, voted to hire him back. Then-board member Peter Olesheski voted no and Supervisor Andrea Hogan and board member Arnold Stevens abstained.

However, the younger Hitchcock kept showing up for work for months — without getting paid.