Johnsburg school board proposing roughly $11.4 million budget

JOHNSBURG — All programs would be preserved in an $11.406 million budget adopted by the Johnsburg Board of Education.

The budget would increase spending by $262,000, or 2.35%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by $137,000 to $6.11 million. The levy increase is at the district’s 2.29% cap.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Markwica said there are no cuts or changes to programs or positions. However, there may have to be some adjustments when the district gets more conclusive information on state aid.

The governor has said there could be a 20% cut to school funding because of shrinking state revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic — unless the state gets a federal bailout package.

State aid funds about 32% of the district’s budget. Johnsburg is set to receive $3.592 million in state aid, which is an increase of $63,000.

The tax levy funds 54% of the budget.

To close the remaining gap, the district is using $1.19 million of fund balance.

There are no special ballot propositions. Incumbents Erwin Morris, Tom Ordway and Tara Sears are running for re-election.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

