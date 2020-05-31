You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Johnsburg school board proposing roughly $11.4 million budget
1 comment
top story

Johnsburg school board proposing roughly $11.4 million budget

{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — All programs would be preserved in an $11.406 million budget adopted by the Johnsburg Board of Education.

The budget would increase spending by $262,000, or 2.35%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by $137,000 to $6.11 million. The levy increase is at the district’s 2.29% cap.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Markwica said there are no cuts or changes to programs or positions. However, there may have to be some adjustments when the district gets more conclusive information on state aid.

The governor has said there could be a 20% cut to school funding because of shrinking state revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic — unless the state gets a federal bailout package.

State aid funds about 32% of the district’s budget. Johnsburg is set to receive $3.592 million in state aid, which is an increase of $63,000.

The tax levy funds 54% of the budget.

To close the remaining gap, the district is using $1.19 million of fund balance.

There are no special ballot propositions. Incumbents Erwin Morris, Tom Ordway and Tara Sears are running for re-election.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Johnsburg Central School District

  • 2019-2020 budget: $11.144 million
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $11.406 million
  • Spending increase: $262,000, 2.35%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $5.973 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $6.11 million
  • Tax levy increase: $137,000, 2.29% (at cap)
  • School board: Incumbents Erwin Morris, Tom Ordway and Tara Sears are running for three 3-year seats.
  • Vote: By mail-in ballot, due June 9
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News