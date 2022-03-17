Johnsburg residents express concern, frustration over revaluation process

JOHNSBURG — The town of Johnsburg made the decision to go through its first real property tax reassessment in over 70 years in 2019.

In an email prior to Tuesday's Town Board meeting, Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the town has engaged with the state, the county and other town assessors throughout the process.

On Tuesday night, Town Clerk Jean Comstock opened the meeting by reading a letter from the town's concerned citizens committee.

The contents of the letter highlighted a list of concerns that the room packed and overflowing with residents also expressed. Some residents could be seen upstairs sitting in chairs, connecting to the meeting through Zoom.

The letter stated that some residents recently had professional and independent appraisals done that indicated that the town valued those properties much higher.

"As you can imagine, the shock of seeing such a dramatic increase leads to much discussion on how and why property values vary," the letter read.

The letter also indicated that when residents requested to see the comparable property that was used when assessing their homes, the comparables were different in size, acreage and construction materials used.

The concerned citizens committee also said they felt the homes were assessed on current market trends that are "at an all-time high." They requested that the reassessment process be put on hold until these things can be addressed or an independent review of the reassessment can be done.

"We would also like to state that the timing of this reevaluation is particularly hard on the residents of this town. We are just coming out of a pandemic that crippled many businesses, inflation is at the highest levels in 40 years," read the letter.

The crowd at the meeting erupted with applause.

Residents concerned about taxes

A three-hour discussion ensued regarding the town's revaluation. Hogan stated at the start of the normal meeting that there would be a special privilege of the floor period where residents would have the opportunity to ask questions regarding the process.

Hogan made it clear that questions regarding specific properties would not be answered by the board, and that an appointment with Town Assessor Letitia Williams where those questions can be addressed would be needed.

"Tonight I want to assure you that the board is listening," she said. "We understand what you have to say. We will hear you, and we know that you are serious."

The hours were filled with some heated discussion from passionate residents. At one point Hogan almost had someone escorted out of the meeting for holding up the meeting by being off topic.

Resident Bruce Ashline stood before the board and asked Hogan for the tax levy that would result from the reassessment. She said that because the numbers are preliminary, the board did not have that number.

Audience members could be heard saying that wasn't an answer to the question.

Members of the audience could also be heard saying that with the rising assessments coming from this process, there will be folks who won't be able to afford to stay in their homes.

"We don't want to sell," one audience member shouted.

"Nobody does," a second resident added.

Process done in-house

The town made the decision to follow the path paved by other municipalities, such as Queensbury and Lake Luzerne, and conduct the process in-house with Williams. Hogan said that decision saved the town between $100,000 and $200,000.

Williams is a fully qualified assessor, according to Hogan, and has been through a successful revaluation process while working for the town of Minerva.

In an email prior to the meeting Tuesday, Hogan said the ability to save money played a role in the decision to keep the process in-house, but it certainly wasn't the only factor.

"We also recognized that we have an assessor who had the interest, resources and skills to conduct a reassessment without contractor assistance," she said.

But many residents expressed that the cost would have been justifiable for such an important process.

One resident, who didn't state her name, asked the board to hold off the reassessment because there wasn't enough information collected to properly assess the properties in town.

She said she had been through a house fire five years ago. She said a reassessment was done on her property after she did some rebuilding to recover. She said the assessment doubled, according to the letter she received.

"I just want this whole system to be fair," she said. "I think you have to look at things other than the square footage and the year a house was built because you can't get in the inside."

The board was asked on multiple occasions if it would consider holding off the process so the situation could be reevaluated to ensure fairness and equity for the reassessment. Members indicated that they would not commit to anything that night, but would consider it.

After about 2 1/2 hours of discussion, the board called for a break in the meeting so people could regroup. When Hogan and the board resumed the meeting, board member Peter Olesheski addressed those who were still in attendance after the break.

He said that as painful as the night was because of the impact it has on the community, it was productive.

"Nothing that has been said has fallen on deaf ears," Olesheski said.

He said he had spoken to a lot of residents individually and expressed that he had similar questions. He stated that he was able to sit down with Williams one-on-one and have most of his questions answered.

He encouraged everyone to take advantage of that opportunity.

But Olesheski was in the dark in terms of what options the board has at its disposal.

"We've heard people ask about hiring an independent auditor, something that I've wondered about myself," he said.

Hogan responded by stating that an audit would mean all new data. This would be because the reason for the audit is due to the data being questioned.

Fellow board member Justin Gonyo said that no matter what the board decides to do, it is clear that homework has to be done.

"We've got questions that we need to ask the state and the county ourselves, we need some clarification," he said. "I think before we can identify our path forward we have a lot of questions that we need answered."

Following the meeting, Hogan said the next step is for residents to schedule meetings with Williams and bring any documentation to support what they feel is not accurately reflected in the reassessment.

If a resident is still not satisfied with their assessment, they can bring their grievance before the Board of Assessment Review.

The board is scheduled to hold an informational meeting on the revaluation at the Tannery Pond Community Center on May 12 at 6 p.m.

"The Town Board felt the public comment was impactful. We heard everyone’s concerns and are working to answer questions," Hogan said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.