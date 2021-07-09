Johnsburg receives grant to improve drainage at North Creek Ski Bowl

JOHNSBURG — A project to improve drainage at the North Creek Ski Bowl got a boost with the announcement on Friday of federal funding for the project.
The town has been awarded a $285,600 Economic Development Administration grant for the work at the town-owned park, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the town will kick in $71,400 in matching funds, which altogether will cover the $357,000 cost of the project. The site has inadequate stormwater infrastructure, which causes flooding.
“The ditch is consistently washing out any time there’s any kind of a large event,” she said.
The project includes reconstructing drainage channels and installing new culverts, gutters and dry wells, according to Hogan. In addition, porous pavement will be installed in the parking lot to decrease stormwater runoff.
Hogan said the town would like to start the work as soon as possible.
“Finding contractors right now is a little tough,” she said.
It would be an 18-month timetable to complete all the work, according to Hogan.
The park is open year round. Winter recreation opportunities include alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, tubing and snowboarding. In the warmer months, there are mountain biking trails and a baseball field. It also has hosted community events and weddings.
The park at the base of Little Gore Mountain also houses the winter operations for the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
“It’s a tremendous town asset, and it’s great that the EDA is going to work with us to protect it,” Hogan said.
Stefanik said the project is anticipated to save 10 jobs, create 10 new jobs and leverage $40 million worth of private investments in the area.
“I am excited to return taxpayer dollars back to the North Country through this grant, which will improve infrastructure and reduce the likelihood of future disasters,” she said in a news release. “This funding will also strengthen the regional economy and spark investment in this tourist area.”
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.