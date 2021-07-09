Johnsburg receives grant to improve drainage at North Creek Ski Bowl

JOHNSBURG — A project to improve drainage at the North Creek Ski Bowl got a boost with the announcement on Friday of federal funding for the project.

The town has been awarded a $285,600 Economic Development Administration grant for the work at the town-owned park, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the town will kick in $71,400 in matching funds, which altogether will cover the $357,000 cost of the project. The site has inadequate stormwater infrastructure, which causes flooding.

“The ditch is consistently washing out any time there’s any kind of a large event,” she said.

The project includes reconstructing drainage channels and installing new culverts, gutters and dry wells, according to Hogan. In addition, porous pavement will be installed in the parking lot to decrease stormwater runoff.

Hogan said the town would like to start the work as soon as possible.

“Finding contractors right now is a little tough,” she said.

It would be an 18-month timetable to complete all the work, according to Hogan.