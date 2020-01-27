Johnsburg man seriously hurt in crash with snowmobile trailer

INDIAN LAKE — A 70-year-old North River man was seriously hurt Sunday night when the car he was driving collided with a snowmobile trailer on Route 28.

The crash happened near the intersection with Stone Step Road just after 6 p.m., and Route 28 was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

State Police said Joe S. Brown was headed south in a Toyota Prius when his vehicle collided with a snowmobile trailer that was being pulled by a Chevrolet pickup driven by Keith R. Smith, 28, of Granville.

Smith told police that the Prius was in his lane, and he swerved to avoid it but the car hit the trailer, which was holding snowmobiles.

Neither Smith nor passengers in his vehicle were hurt. Brown's car went off the road and overturned, and Indian Lake firefighters had to extricate him from it before he was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

State Police said the investigation was continuing, and a blood sample was taken from Brown to tested for possible alcohol use.

His condition was not available Monday.

