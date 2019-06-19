JOHNSBURG — Town Board member Peter Olesheski is running a write-in campaign to get the Republican ballot line for one of two seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s primary, after he did not circulate petitions to get on the ballot.
Olesheski said in an email that, at the time petitions were being circulated, he thought that he would not be able to seek re-election because of changes to his job as an environmental educator at Up Yonda Farm for the Warren County Department of Public Works.
Olesheski said on Wednesday he thought that he was going to be promoted to take over after the current administrator retired.
“I thought I was going to be working 40 to 50 hours a week,” he said. “I was going to need to take a step back from some of the other things I do.”
Someone else was chosen for the position, however. Olesheski said as soon as he found out, he reached out to the Warren County Board of Elections. He was told he had about seven days to file some independent positions, which he did. He will be on his own Community Vision Party line in November’s general election.
But he wanted to be on the GOP ballot line because of the large bloc of Republican voters in town.
“It takes some of the pressure off. I would feel better about my chances. I’m going to go at the November election hard. I’m the type of person that has trouble doing anything part-way,” he said.
The three Republican candidates on the ballot are incumbent Eugene Arsenault, Roger Mosher and Justin Gonyo.
Olesheski is asking people to write in "Peter Olesheski Jr." on the ballot. He has created a Facebook page to get the word out about his candidacy and has been putting up signs and banners, as well as handing out business cards at events.
Olesheski explained that there are two blank spaces under the Town Board column, where people can write in one or two names.
“I’m optimistic that I could pull this off,” he said.
Olesheski ran unsuccessfully for supervisor in 2017, losing to Andrea Hogan. He said it took a little while for the new board to click, but now the members are working well together.
Olesheski wants to win another term to complete projects he has been working on, including recreation projects for Ski Bowl Park. The town just applied for a grant to do planning for trails in the Mill Creek recreation area.
Also, the town may create a municipal sewer district in North Creek.
“I guess I feel if I did walk away now, that I’m leaving a lot unfinished, unresolved,” he said. “I think part of the reason that people have supported me and they like me as a representative on the Town Board is I’m active. I’m vocal. I’m not afraid to ask questions. I’m not afraid to try to spark some debate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.