JOHNSBURG -- The Johnsburg felon who is at the center of a controversy over whether or not he works for the town highway department says he was never fired from the job, despite spending 4 months in jail.
Daniel W. Hitchcock has been showing up for work with the Johnsburg Highway Department for months, despite the fact the town hasn't paid him since before he pleaded guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor forcible touching in March.
He's able to do so because his father, Daniel B. Hitchcock, is the town highway superintendent who sought to have him resume work after he was released from jail in June.
The senior Hitchcock went to the Johnsburg Town Board in June seeking permission to re-hire his son. The highway superintendent is an elected official who typically has the authority to hire his staff, but the town's ethics policy requires Town Board approval when a department head seeks to hire a relative.
The Town Board wouldn't pass a resolution authorizing the re-hiring. But on advice of legal counsel, Daniel W. Hitchcock has showed up for work and submitted timecards since June, and the town has refused to pay on the advice of its lawyer.
In an email to The Post-Star on Friday, Daniel W. Hitchcock wrote that the town didn't follow proper procedures to fire him so he never actually left his job.
"I was never terminated and there was absolutely no initiation of due process which is afforded to any worker employed by a municipality," the email states. "Therefore, the Town Board never had the authority to put to vote a re-hire."
"This is in serious violation of Department of Labor laws and egregiously irresponsible for the Town Supervisor, likely at the unfortunate cost to tax payers," the email further states. "In terms of nepotism, families have a strong precedence of working within the town, in approval of the Board per the town ethics code, under which I was hired years ago. It is the town supervisor’s blatant negligence that is 'taking the law into her own hands.' There is plenty of case rulings that side with the town highway superintendent’s legal right and authority to manage their own employees."
The email does not explain why the highway superintendent sought town approval for his son to resume work if he believes he was not legally terminated.
Daniel W. Hitchcock also disputed a characterization of him as a "sex offender" in an article published Thursday by The Post-Star.
He asserted that because he does not have to register with the state as a "sex offender," he was wrongly labeled as one.
Forcible touching, to which he pleaded guilty is a sex offense under state Penal Law. It falls under Article 130, which is labeled "sex offenses."
At the time of his guilty pleas last March 8, Daniel W. Hitchcock told Warren County Judge John Hall that his intention was to have sexual contact with an occupant of the rental home that he burglarized July 15, 2018, and that he when he went in without permission and fondled her as she slept. (His father said after the arrest that he had been drinking before the incident.)
‘You were planning on engaging in some sort of sexual contact with a woman in that home?" Hall asked him at the time.
“Yes,” Hitchcock replied.
Many defendants convicted of forcible touching do have to register as sex offenders with the state, depending on the age of their victim and prior criminal history. Because Daniel W. Hitchcock's victim was an adult female, and he had no prior sex conviction history, it Hall determined he would not have to register.
State Police said the home Daniel W. Hitchcock burglarized was an Airbnb rental near his home in Bakers Mills, where several women were staying. They told police that the man they later learned was Hitchcock had stopped by numerous times while they were there, and they were concerned about him so they locked doors and barricaded one that wouldn't lock.
Police did not say how he got in the home.
Daniel W. Hitchcock, 31, also worked as a correction officer at Warren County Jail, but was terminated from a job there before he took the town highway job. The Warren County Sheriff's Office has said it could not say why he was relieved of his duties.
