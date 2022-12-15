Johnsburg Dippikill bridge closed immediately

JOHNSBURG — A portion of Dippikill Road, at the intersection with Glen Creek Road, is closed effective immediately due to safety of the deteriorated bridge.

The Warren County Department of Public Works announced on Thursday that all drivers are advised to use the signed detour route that includes Route 28, Glen-Athol Road/Warren County Route 13 and Parker Cross Road.

The bridge carrying Dippikill Road over Glen Creek, owned by Warren County, was built in 1977 and is scheduled for replacement starting in the spring of 2023, according to the county.

Deterioration of steel structural elements has led to reductions in allowable loads over the bridge in recent years.

Recent inspections by the state Department of Transportation indicate the continued deterioration of the steel may compromise the bridge’s ability to safely carry the minimum vehicle loads, according to a Warren County news release.

The bridge will remain closed to all traffic until after the replacement project is successfully completed. The project is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete during the summer of 2023.

Residents with questions may contact Warren County DPW at 518-761-6556.