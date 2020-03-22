Johnsburg declares emergency amid virus outbreak

The state of emergency declaration is a significant step in assisting town leadership in addressing the threat that COVID-19 poses to the safety, health, and welfare of its residents and visitors. The spread of COVID-19 poses potentially life-threatening circumstances that could possibly develop rapidly.

Hogan was not directing any specific actions in light of the declaration as of Sunday.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by a subsequent order by the Supervisor or the expiration of 30 days from the date of this declaration unless further extended.

As the chief executive of the town of Johnsburg, Hogan is exercising her authority to:

● Preserve the right to render all required, necessary, and available assistance that is vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of the town of Johnsburg

● Direct all departments and agencies of the town of Johnsburg to take whatever steps necessary to protect life, property, and public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.