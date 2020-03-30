Johnsburg clarifies steps for second-home owners, rental property owners

JOHNSBURG — The town of Johnsburg released a notice on Sunday night addressed to second-home owners and rental property owners.

The letter says, "As we are all part of the state of New York, please know that we are sympathetic to the toll the rapid spread of COVID-19 is taking on the people of counties downstate. Your pain and loss is ours as well."

It goes on to call the second-home owners and rental property owners "a vital part of of our community," but it says it is "imperative" that they follow certain steps. Those include:

Bring all the food and supplies they will need for two weeks.

Plan to sequester themselves in their homes for two weeks.

Contact the Warren County Public Health Department for guidance.

When the sequestration period is over, adhere to restrictions placed on all New Yorkers at that time (shop solo, don't visit or congregate).

Respect social distancing recommendations.

The letter also requests:

Do not visit convenience or grocery stores until after the two-week period and only if he/she is symptom-free.

For people who rent property, please block out the next few weeks and do not rent.

Finally, it says if people are already here but unprepared for two weeks of isolation, they should call a friend to shop for them or call Town Hall, which will help.

