QUEENSBURY — Former South Glens Falls mayor Joe Orlow is finally fixing up the house he left abandoned in Queensbury for years.
His workers have put a new roof on the building.
On Monday, they were beginning work on the siding.
He has one week left to get it done. If he misses this deadline, the case will go to trial in Town Court.
Orlow was mayor of South Glens Falls when the ordeal began. He is now on the Village Board.
His Lake Sunnyside neighbors were thrilled to see the roof go up a week ago. They have been living next to a half-built house wrapped in black tarps since 2015.
It has two door openings, as well as two window holes. Although they were covered by the tarp, children were able to easily slide inside. Their school bus stop is directly outside the house, which is on the corner.
Orlow hasn’t applied for a building permit for the house and has not furnished the town with an acceptable set of building plans, but a permit isn’t needed for new siding and a roof.
That means he may cover up the door and window spaces with siding to meet the town deadline, but Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin said that the building would at least look better.
The building was owned by Orlow’s mother, and he inherited it after she died. It was abandoned and in serious disrepair for years. Then, in 2015, he demolished most of the house without a permit and began rebuilding it, also without a permit.
Town officials issued a stop-work order. Orlow protested, claiming he didn’t know he had to get permits, despite being the mayor of a nearby municipality with the same rules.
In the end, Orlow paid $4,500 in fines and got approval for a new well and septic holding tank. But only in the last two weeks has there been any work done on the house. He was taken to court in September after repeatedly missing the town’s deadlines.
