Job fair at grocery chain puts spotlight on labor shortage

"I think it's the same as you're finding with all of these other industries — retail, restaurants. It's a national challenge," she said.

Price Chopper/Market 32 managers express pride at their workforce stepping up in the spring of 2020, keeping the stores open and mostly stocked when the public health crisis created a surge in shoppers' demand for groceries.

But not everyone was comfortable having so much interaction with the public as COVID-19 spread, then or now.

"Our applicant flow through COVID decreased by almost half," Gerasia said, and the growing number of new infections being reported now won't help that. "With the numbers creeping back up, it makes us nervous," Gerasia said.

However, she attributes Price Chopper/Market 32's hiring problems not as much to COVID as to competition: Other companies are just as desperate to draw from the same inadequate labor pool.

Gerasia acknowledges the term "minimum wage" isn't a great recruiting tool, even if it mainly applies to high-schoolers with no work experience.

"We've tried a lot of different things in terms of pay," she said, calling it a delicate balance to strike.