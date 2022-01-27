Jimmer Fredette delivers foundation grant to Corinth school district

CORINTH — Glens Falls native and professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette and his family have always held being kind close to their hearts.

This year, in an effort to further integrate the "Jimmerosity" way, a term coined by the family to express Fredette's abundant generosity, the Fredette Family Foundation awarded grants to eligible schools hoping to create "a culture of kindness" inside their walls.

According to president and CEO of the foundation, Blair Giles, the Choose Kindness grants were an expansion of the current program, put forth by the foundation in collaboration with the Cook Center for Human Connection with a focus on incorporating schools in upstate New York.

Out of the 16 schools chosen to receive the grant, the Corinth Central School District is the only district in New York to be chosen.

"We expect to be in hundreds if not thousands of schools in the next few years and we're happy to start it right there in upstate New York at Corinth," Giles said.

“We are honored to be one of the few schools and first in the state selected for this important program," said Mark Stratton, superintendent of the Corinth district.

Stratton explained that the longstanding relationship with Fredette and his father, Al, began when Stratton was a principal of Glens Falls High School. He shared that beyond the foundation's donations, the elder Fredette has also bought lunches for children of families who just miss the mark to qualify for free lunch but could still use the assistance.

"Jimmer and the Fredette family have donated to our district over the years, even providing snacks and Gatorade to our athletes for away games and we are continually humbled by their generosity and willingness to give back to the community,” Stratton stated. "I can assure you there is no better family that epitomizes kindness."

Jimmer Fredette explained the grant in detail, though the total monetary value of the grant was not discussed. He said schools were given access to an online portal that provides them with weekly lessons with monthly themes, service projects, and book suggestions, along with "Jimmerisms" or quotes from Fredette that tie the lesson together.

"Each month has a theme. We obviously like to start off with 'what is kindness?' and four lessons are included for the school to use how they see fit, whether in class or after-school programs and activities. Kids can teach it, teachers can teach it, it can be done in many different ways," Fredette told reporters on Thursday in a Zoom news conference.

Fredette said schools are always surprised by the amount of content provided to them and he described it as a "culture of kindness" curriculum.

The grant was not limited to schools of any size or location, he explained. The schools were chosen based on willingness of participation from the superintendents, principals and teachers "to create an infrastructure of kindness."

He said Corinth showed all of the signs of seeing success with the program.

"In Corinth, we have that support and that was one of the reasons we were so excited to work with them. We've had a relationship with the district for a while now, just with different programs in our foundation, but now we have this new nationwide project that we wanted to get them on board with," Fredette said. "One of the first calls we made was to Mark in Corinth. We are excited to continue our partnership here."

Jimmer's father also shared his excitement for the partnership with the local district.

"It's great being able to work with you and spread kindness anywhere we can. I'm excited because we started the foundation 10 years ago, and we have evolved as we work," Al Fredette said.

He said the focus of the foundation has always been centered around helping families.

"Families are the building blocks of society. Schools, town, and cities, everything is better when we have stronger families," he said.

In going into the Corinth schools through other programs, he said a problem of bullying was identified.

"The antidote for bullying is kindness. All children need, besides food, is to feel safe, accepted and included," Fredette said.

Jimmer is currently preparing to depart for China for the conclusion of the Chinese Basketball Association season and playoffs with the Shanghai Sharks. He has played for a number of NBA teams during the regular season, including with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.

