Tri-County United Way has appointed Laura Jensen as community engagement coordinator.

Jensen comes to the organization with several years of marketing and communications leadership experience across the public health, private, and nonprofit sectors. Ms. Jensen began her career working at NBCUniversal, The Economist, and The Monday Campaigns (TMC) in New York City, where she collaborated on numerous international marketing campaigns, media relations and facilitated high-impact communication campaigns, according to a news release

Previously Jensen was the communications manager at Food Bank of Central New York. She was a leading member of the organization's COVID-19 response task team and helped to increase food security by providing more than 18.7 million meals to families, children, and elderly during the pandemic.

Most recently, Jensen worked in Glens Falls as the marketing and communications specialist at Flomatic Valves.

"We are thrilled to have Laura onboard at the Tri-County United Way. Her education, experience and consideration for the people of this region make her a fantastic fit. I am excited to see how she will help our organization grow." said Kristin Chlopecki, executive director of the Tri-County United Way, in a news release.

"I am thrilled to help foster and build partnerships that will support our local communities and inspire growth. This is a wonderful community and am honored to give back to my hometown region,” she said in a news release.