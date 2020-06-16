Jefferson Project introduces hyperlocalized weather forecasts

The detailed forecasts are made possible by more than 500 sensors in and around the lake that utilize IBM's Deep Thunder technology. The company began creating the technology in 1996 in the hopes of better predicting weather events so businesses can use the information for logistical purposes.

Siy, who doubles as the executive director of The Fund for Lake George, said anyone that owns property or plans to recreate along the lake will likely find the information pertinent.

"Bringing this degree of detail to the forecast ... is a huge contribution to anyone who cares about the lake, and enjoying the lake and knowing what the weather is going to be when they arrive," he said.

But providing hyperlocalized forecasts has a greater purpose than determining if camping would be a good idea or not this weekend.

Scientists are hoping to use the data to better understand the effects climate change is having on the lake and predict future weather patterns.

"The more refined weather forecasting and modeling we have to bring to bear on the problems facing Lake George, the more successful we're going to be in heading off problems that we see are coming in the future," Siy said.