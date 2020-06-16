Jefferson Project introduces hyperlocalized weather forecasts

LAKE GEORGE — Anyone that ever wanted to know what the weather would be like at their exact location in a few hours’ time no longer has to guess — at least when standing on the shores of Lake George.
The Jefferson Project on Tuesday introduced a new online dashboard that allows users to get hyperlocalized, hourly forecasts every six-tenths of a mile along the lake’s 32-mile watershed.
“This is really intended to provide a window to the public into the project and to give them a sense of what this project is and why it matters to Lake George,” said Eric Siy, associate director of The Jefferson Project.
Those looking to utilize the dashboard can do so by visiting jeffersonproject.live.
The Jefferson Project is a collaboration between IBM Technologies, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and The Fund for Lake George created in 2013 to study the effects of human activity on the lake.
Using an online dashboard, users can check air temperatures, wind speed and precipitation totals at their exact location along the lake or by entering an address or selecting a location on a map.
Information on water quality and the The Jefferson Projects's vast sensor network can also be viewed.
The detailed forecasts are made possible by more than 500 sensors in and around the lake that utilize IBM's Deep Thunder technology. The company began creating the technology in 1996 in the hopes of better predicting weather events so businesses can use the information for logistical purposes.
Siy, who doubles as the executive director of The Fund for Lake George, said anyone that owns property or plans to recreate along the lake will likely find the information pertinent.
"Bringing this degree of detail to the forecast ... is a huge contribution to anyone who cares about the lake, and enjoying the lake and knowing what the weather is going to be when they arrive," he said.
But providing hyperlocalized forecasts has a greater purpose than determining if camping would be a good idea or not this weekend.
Scientists are hoping to use the data to better understand the effects climate change is having on the lake and predict future weather patterns.
"The more refined weather forecasting and modeling we have to bring to bear on the problems facing Lake George, the more successful we're going to be in heading off problems that we see are coming in the future," Siy said.
Invasive species, particularly blue and green algal blooms, have threatened the lake's ecosystem and overall health, and road salt and phosphorus from lawn fertilizers have also found their way into the lake over time.
The Lake George Park Commission recently sent a series of stormwater regulations to the state for approval to crack down on the problem.
And the town of Lake George recently adopted plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its municipal buildings by 80% over the next 30 years in order to mitigate the effects of climate change on the community.
By bringing detailed weather forecasts to the public, Siy said he is hoping more attention is brought to the issues impacting the lake's overall health.
"Lake George in particular is loved by so many, and all of that love puts it at risk for ... being loved to death," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.