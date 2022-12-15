Jeff Killeen remembered as advocate, protector of Lake George

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson recalled the drives south on the Northway with Jeff Killeen nearly a decade ago when they were advocating to establish a boat-washing station system around Lake George and make boat inspections for invasive species mandatory.

“We went to Albany together. We went every week,” Dickinson said.

Killeen, who died Wednesday at age 69, was co-founder of The Save Lake George Partnership, a coalition of environmental leaders and local government officials that advocated to establish the boat-washing station system, designed to prevent invasive species from being spread from other lakes to Lake George on boats, a system that has become a model for other lakes.

The system has a simple philosophy of “clean, drain and dry” before boats enter the water.

“He was right in the mix. He was leading us to protect water quality,” said state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, of Killeen.

“This was the ‘can-do’ group that was responsible for combating the spread of invasive species. Jeff was at the head of the table,” said Eric Siy, executive director of the Lake George Association, of which Killeen was vice chairman at the time of his death from illness.

“There was a lot of resistance, but he helped get it done,” said Willie Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council.

The Lake George Association announced Killeen's death in a news release on Wednesday.

“Lake George has lost one of its greatest champions and protectors,” the news release stated. “Tireless of vision, spirit, and commitment, Jeff gave all of himself to the lake he loved.”

Siy said in a telephone interview later on Thursday that Killeen was “a true leader and a great friend” who inspired many with his passion for Lake George.

“He had a way of making everyone feel like a partner in the protection of Lake George,” Siy said. “So, it was contagious — that sense that we can, together, protect this hallowed place for the future.”

Killeen had been vice chairman of the Lake George Association since September, and previously was chairman.

Before that he was chairman of The Fund for Lake George for many years.

Killeen and Peter Menzies, chairman of the Lake George Association at the time and again now, spearheaded the merger of The Fund and the Lake George Association, two prominent lake associations, in 2021.

“It wasn’t about a negotiation. It was about building something,” Menzies said Thursday of the year-long process. “He’s a planner, but what he was is a visionary. He always pushed us to consider the possibilities and how to get them.”

The Jefferson Project

Killeen was instrumental in establishing The Jefferson Project, a water quality mapping and monitoring system that IBM Research, The Fund for Lake George and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute collaborated to develop.

John Kelly, an IBM vice president, on Thursday recalled when Killeen came to the IBM Research offices in Westchester County about a decade ago to discuss recent water quality research that RPI had conducted on Lake George.

“He and I got talking, and I said, ’There’s so much advanced technology that can be thrown at this problem.’ And he jumped right on it,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that it was tough sharing the news of Killeen’s death with the rest of The Jefferson Project team on Wednesday.

“I said to our team, ‘The greatest thing we can do as a tribute to Jeff is to redouble our efforts,’” he said. “I could picture him (Killeen) standing in front of us smiling and saying, ‘Let’s do this.’”

Long ties to lake

Killeen and his wife, Judy, have lived on the lake during the summer since they were children. In 2005, they purchased and expanded the original 1908 Killeen family camp and made it their year-round home.

The home is at a beautiful spot looking out at the lake that Killeen loved, said Dickinson, the Lake George supervisor and a friend of Killeen.

“He loved the lake. He was dedicated,” Dickinson said.

Killeen spoke eloquently of his passion for the lake in a speech at The Fund for Lake George's annual meeting in 2018.

“We do it because Lake George is in our souls, as I know it is in yours. This lake has indeed cast a sweet smell on us,” he said, according to a Post-Star report at the time. “It refreshes us every day, even when we’re not here. It inspires us to never forget just how lucky we are to be here at Lake George.”

Killeen retired after a 40-year career in the information services, media and internet industries. Among his leadership roles in that time were CEO of Pacific Bell Interactive Media, COO of barnesandnoble.com, CEO of forbes.com, and chairman and CEO of GlobalSpec.

Environmental leaders and government officials said he brought a business perspective to achieving consensus.

“He was a businessman, but he recognized the importance of science,” said Kelly, the IBM executive.

“Jeff Killeen was a good friend and a great man who had an ability to bring sensible solutions from all viewpoints,” said Simpson, the state assemblyman.

“He never lost sight of listening to the businessman’s perspectives on the lake and not just the tree-huggers,” said Janeway, of the Adirondack Council. “If Lake George is ‘The Queen of American Lakes,’ then Jeff Killeen was the prince who protected the queen.”

Environmental leaders and government officials said Killeen devoted countless hours in his volunteer roles and provided keen insight.

“He treated it as a full-time job,” Menzies said.

“He was very ambitious, both physically and mentally,” said Dickinson, the Lake George supervisor. “He had things he wanted to do for the environment, and he did them.”

Killeen also supported the cause financially.

In July of this year, Killeen donated his classic 1929 Chris-Craft Cadet wooden boat “The Laker,” which he had owned for 25 years, to be auctioned off at The Lake George Association annual gala, with all proceeds going to the environmental group.

The boat was valued at $40,000.

"'The Laker has brought many smiles to the faces of my family over the years, and I look forward to seeing the big smile on the face of the winning bidder,” Killeen was quoted in a Post-Star report at the time.