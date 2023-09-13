Jazz at the LakeLAKE GEORGE — Now in its 39th year, Jazz at the Lake is one of the Northeast’s premier jazz festivals. Set against the backdrop of Lake George, Jazz at the Lake celebrates the vibrant and diverse genre of jazz, bringing together talented musicians from around the country.

Free music festivals are disappearing but The Lake George Arts Project remains committed to keeping the festival free and open to all. The venue is the Shepard Park Amphitheater and is an open-air stage with Lake George as our backdrop. There is stone, tiered seating, but many attendees bring chairs and blankets and sit in the grass surrounding the stage.

Friday night’s show will begin at 6 p.m. with Endea Owens & The Cookout. At 7:30 p.m., there will be jazz shows scattered throughout Lake George businesses with Scott Hopkins Trio at Gaslight, Heard at The Barnsider, Ria Curley, Chuck Lamb & the Curley Lamb Nu-Soul-Jaz Project at The Caldwell Lake George Library, and Dylan Perrillo and Brad Brose at The East Cove.

Food vendors will be serving coffee, donuts, barbeque, and much more throughout the weekend. A full list of artists and vendors is available online.

KISS TributeHUDSON FALLS — Get ready to rock and roll all night with KISSTORY, the ultimate KISS tribute band Saturday night.

KISSTORY, known for their authentic look and sound, will take you back to the golden era of KISS, recreating the excitement, energy and spectacle of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. With their signature makeup and flamboyant costumes KISSTORY will have you shouting, singing and head-banging to all your favorite KISS classics such as Detroit Rock City, Rock And Roll All Nite. Love Gun, and many more.

Join The Strand Theatre for a night of unforgettable music and entertainment. Get your tickets now and be prepared to be blown away by the electrifying performance of KISSTORY.

There will be a bar service at the event and tickets are $30 for floor seats that include a meet and greet as well as a band photo. Upstairs balcony seats are $20. Opening act is Uncle Samm, a tribute to Slayer, Anthrax, Metallica, and Megadeath.

Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office and can be purchased by calling 518-832-3484 or online at Eventbrite.

Marriage is MurderLAKE GEORGE — Lake George Dinner Theatre will put on Marriage is Murder this weekend at the Holiday Inn Resort on Canada Street.

The show is based on ex-spouses Paul and Polly Butler used to write murder mysteries together. After 18 months being divorced, Polly became a successful screenwriter while Paul floundered, trying to write his autobiography.

When Hollywood calls offering a lot of money for a new script to feature a beloved detective character they created together, Paul and Polly must reluctantly collaborate, once again, since they both own the rights.

As writing partners, their creative process involved them “acting out” each murder scenario in order to make it as realistic as possible. From poisoned chocolates to lethal martinis, neither of them is sure anymore if they are still “acting” or if one—or both is in real danger. While they try to outdo each other, fast-paced comedic twists abound.

Showtime is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 16. Meal choices for the show are medallions of beef, chicken piccata, seared salmon, or vegetarian pasta. All meals are served with salad, rolls, and vegetables, plus cheesecake and coffee or tea.

Get tickets online.

Drink Pink FundraiserQUEENSBURY — Join Adirondack Winery throughout the month of October for the 11th annual Drink Pink fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks.

All month long the winery will highlight special Drink Pink accessories, pink wine and food, raffle baskets, special events, and more. Every purchase made during October will help the winery support Making Strides of the Adirondacks, including purchases of our Drink Pink Berry Breeze with its limited-edition pink cap and label.

Kick off will be Friday, Sept. 15 with a fun event at the Queensbury Tasting Room featuring pink cocktails, painting and candle making, prizes, raffles, and more.

During October, Adirondack Winery will have events almost every weekend at the Queensbury Tasting Room where guests will have the chance to show off crafting skills, sip on some wine, and support this amazing cause.

For more information, visit the Adirondack Winery website.

The Eras Cabaret GLENS FALLS — Join Charles R. Wood Theater on Friday, Sept. 15 for a Taylor Swift tribute. It’s a one-night-only tribute to the music of Taylor Swift with over 20 songs from every era performed live with a full band on the Wood Theater stage.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Standard tickets are $20 and $30 for VIP which includes a pre-show party starting at 6 p.m. with bracelet making and light refreshments. Get tickets online.

Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival

LAKE GEORGE — Check out the Lake George Garlic and Pepper Festival at Charles R. Wood Festival Park this weekend. Event hours are Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors will have garlic and pepper themed decorated booths. There will be take-home items for purchase that can be eaten at home such as jams, hot sauces, baked goods, garlic art, crafts that have garlic and pepper in design, garlic farmers, and more.

This event will have great food attractions, with exciting food tents, vendors, and entertainment.

Book Sale

LAKE GEORGE — Friends of Lake George Library will be hosting its monthly book sale this weekend. Stop by on Friday or Saturday and grab a new read for the dogdays of summer. Looking to recycle some that you’ve read one too many times? Bring them down to the library for donation.

Books, DVD’s, CD’s, books on tape will be priced to sell. The sale is 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. The Lake George Library is located at 336 Canada Street.

A list of what books are accepted by the library can be found on their website.

Oktoberfest at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY — Oktoberfest weekends bring delicious German-inspired cuisine like potato-pancakes, pierogis, and bratwurst and apple strudel to Great Escape.

Celebrate the all-new festival marketplace featuring limited-time German-inspired cuisine, and enjoy energetic live polka bands, interactive games like cornhole, stein-holding contests and Oktoberfest bingo.

Oktoberfest takes place weekends through Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased online.

Community Shred Day

QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Confidata and the Aviation Mall, are again hosting an annual Community Shred Day. Bring documents to be shredded on the spot in one of the Confidata shredding trucks.

The shed event is free with the donation of at least one non-perishable food item per shred box to benefit non-profit partner, The Open Door Mission. Open Door Mission volunteers will be on hand to collect all food donations.

It is asked that all donated food items are non-perishable and are not expired. Participants can bring up to five boxes not exceeding 24 inches by 12 inches by 10 ¼ to shred.

23rd Great Pumpkin Challenge

SARATOGA — Saratoga Bridges invites the community to join them to run, walk, or roll at their 23rd Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m. The popular 5K, 10K, and Kid’s Fun Run will start and finish at the Columbia Pavilion in the Saratoga Spa State Park and is NET Chip timed.

The fundraiser benefits Saratoga Bridges’ essential non-funded or underfunded programs, services and activities as well as assists with rewarding their dedicated staff. Volunteers are needed as well.

Individuals, friends, families, coworkers and corporate teams can register online. The registration fee is $25, through Friday, Sept. 15 and increases to $30 after. Online registration ends Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

After Tuesday, September 26, registration will only be available in person at 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd in Ballston Spa on—Wednesday and Thursday, September 27 & 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, September 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saratoga Bridges will also be holding a virtual option for $30 and t-shirts will be mailed to virtual participants. Times for virtual can be submitted to the timing company.

Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd males and females in each age group. There will be give-a-ways, homemade refreshments from the individuals they support, donated food, and beverages from Hixny, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Hannaford and favorite pumpkin and costume contests.

For more information on volunteering or about the event, contact Pamela Polacsek at ppolacsek@saratogabridges.org or 518-587-0723 ext. 1255.

Forest Bathing at Moreau Lake State Park

GANESVOORT — Coined as “shinrin-yoku” in Japan during the 1980’s, forest bathing is the Eco therapeutic practice of spending time immersed in nature, absorbing it with all of your senses. Dive into the history and experience it in the Moreau State Park on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

The physiological and psychological benefits last for days afterward with the additional benefit of a new appreciation of our precious woodland and its inhabitants. This is a beginner- rated walk along the Moreau State Park Nature Trail with long pauses to sit and enhance awareness of guest’s surroundings and it is approximately a two hour program. A small mat is beneficial to ensure a dry seat.

The program is limited to ages 14 and up. It is $5 per person, cash or check, at the office upon arrival. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling the park office at 518-793-0511.

24th Annual Lake Luzerne Halloween Pugs and Pumpkins Party

Lake Luzerne — Dress your pup in their cutest and funniest costume for the 24th Annual Halloween Pugs and Pumpkins Party. This year’s theme is “Her Royal Majesty’s Hocus Pocus Court.”

There will be 10 contests and all ages are welcome to participate in the pumpkin decorating.

The event will be hosted at Benjamin C. Butler Pavilion Park on Sunday, Sept. 24th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.