Jail weapon case leads to prison sentence

FORT EDWARD -- A downstate woman who was caught smuggling razor blades and synthetic marijuana into a local state prison is headed to prison herself.

Patricia E. Patterson, 52, of Far Rockaway, pleaded guilty to felony promoting prison contraband, a felony, for her July arrest at medium-security Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann.

State Police said prison staff caught her with ceramic razor blades, which are deemed particularly problematic in prisons because they don't trigger metal detectors, and chemically treated vegetation known as synthetic marijuana when she was visiting an inmate.

Patterson has a prior felony conviction, which resulted in Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposing a 2- to 4-year prison sentence.

