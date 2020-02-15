You are the owner of this article.
Jail program seeks to help inmates who are getting released
Jail program seeks to help inmates who are getting released

Warren County Jail

Warren County Jail, one of two local jails offering a new program to help inmates prepare for freedom by getting access to assistance programs. Washington County Jail also participates in the A.B.L.E program.

For years, they were a regular sight along Route 9 in Queensbury.

Men and women who had been released from Warren County Jail could be seen walking south on the road, headed home or elsewhere after serving their sentences or posting bail.

A lack of transportation led to many former inmates walking miles from the jail to their destination at times, but a new program that helps prisoners with transportation, and other assistance designed to keep them from a return trip behind bars, has taken shape in Warren and Washington counties.

Known as A.B.L.E, short for “Alternatives to a Better Living Experience,” the effort is the result of a collaboration by a number of local organizations that hope to break the cycle of recidivism by working with inmates as they prepare for release from jail to ensure they have a good path to avoiding more trouble.

The program brings personnel from the Warren & Washington Association for Mental Health, Office of Community Services and Baywood Center together to provide services, and has been funded through a grant from Adirondack Health Institute.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the services are free to the local counties who use it, and have been a welcome addition to the jail’s services.

A.B.L.E caseworkers visit jails to make sure that inmates make arrangements for substance abuse and mental health treatment for after their release, but also that they have access to housing, health care, transportation, food, employment and temporary public assistance if they qualify.

The goal is to give them the ability to make changes and have a foundation in place to stay on the right track, LaFarr said.

“If they go back to the same people, places and things, then they are destined to do the same things that got them in trouble in the first place,” LaFarr said.

Carrie Wright, a program analyst for Warren-Washington counties Office of Mental Health, said at least 80 inmates at Warren and Washington counties jails have partaken of the assistance in the 14 months or so that the program has been in existence.

Warren County Jail corrections Lt. Wayne Farmer said the program is voluntarily for inmates, who meet with A.B.L.E’s liaison in the jail a few weeks before their release is scheduled.

He said most inmates are grateful for the assistance.

“They are happy to have someone guiding them,” Farmer said.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the assistance has been a good addition at Washington County Jail. He said the county’s Alternative Sentencing Agency interacts with the A.B.L.E providers to make sure inmates can get the help that is needed before they go free.

“I know we have had a number of inmates who have used it,” he said.

While the goal is to keep the prisoners from winding up back in jail, there were no statistics available yet on how successful it has been.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

