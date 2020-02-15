Jail program seeks to help inmates who are getting released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The goal is to give them the ability to make changes and have a foundation in place to stay on the right track, LaFarr said.

“If they go back to the same people, places and things, then they are destined to do the same things that got them in trouble in the first place,” LaFarr said.

Carrie Wright, a program analyst for Warren-Washington counties Office of Mental Health, said at least 80 inmates at Warren and Washington counties jails have partaken of the assistance in the 14 months or so that the program has been in existence.

Warren County Jail corrections Lt. Wayne Farmer said the program is voluntarily for inmates, who meet with A.B.L.E’s liaison in the jail a few weeks before their release is scheduled.

He said most inmates are grateful for the assistance.

“They are happy to have someone guiding them,” Farmer said.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the assistance has been a good addition at Washington County Jail. He said the county’s Alternative Sentencing Agency interacts with the A.B.L.E providers to make sure inmates can get the help that is needed before they go free.

“I know we have had a number of inmates who have used it,” he said.

While the goal is to keep the prisoners from winding up back in jail, there were no statistics available yet on how successful it has been.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

