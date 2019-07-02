The region's county jails are already seeing a drop in inmates as courts prepare for drastic changes to bail practices that will result in fewer criminal defendants being sent to jail.
Laws promoted as bail reform in New York are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, but local police and prosecutors say they are already seeing criminal justice practices change. Laws passed as part of the 2019-2020 state budget will dramatically limit when accused criminals can be sent to jail.
In Warren County, the jail population has dropped from about 170 last June to 103 as of Friday. County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree told Warren County supervisors the drop will continue once the state's new bail laws kick in.
"When bail reform kicks in, our jail population is going to drastically decrease," he said. "It's going to happen across the state."
In Washington County, Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his county jail population dropped from 130 to 70 in the year-plus since the county started its centralized arraignment program for defendants.
That program, which Warren County is starting this month, ensures that defendants have counsel at arraignment, which results in more thorough examination and argument for bail at first court appearances.
Murphy said jail inmate numbers will drop even more when fewer defendants are being arraigned. But he said that will result in putting criminals on the street who should be locked up, as the current system of centralized arraignment has already weeded out those who should stay out of jail while their cased are resolved.
"The people who are in jail now are the ones who should be there, the ones who are a threat to the public," Murphy said.
Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said police have noticed that bail practices have begun to shift in recent months, with fewer defendants being jailed.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said his prosecutors are beginning to take the coming law changes into account as they handle cases.
"I think our office has been progressive about making requests for bail, and our expectations have also changed," he said. "We are trying to prepare for the changes coming in 2020."
When Jan. 1 arrives, defendants in jail for lack of bail on charges will have a chance to argue for bail or be released, depending on how their cases fit in under the new laws.
Glens Falls Judge Gary Hobbs, who supervises town and village justices in the region, said "judges certainly are thinking about it" as the bail changes come, but he didn't see any indication judges were using different bail parameters already.
He has noticed that judges are not issuing bench warrants for failing to show up to court as quickly as in the past.
"We're trying to give people more chances to come to court," he said.
How the reduction in inmates will affect jail staffing levels remains unclear, but Warren County Jail may eventually be able to close a pod, which would result in a need for fewer corrections staff, Lamouree said.
Murphy said his office plans to see what the first full year of new bail practices brings before making decisions on jail staffing.
But he said police know they will be dealing with an increase in warrants issued when those who were let go don't show up for court.
"It's going to be catch and release," he said.
Murphy said his office has looked to see if there are counties seeking to board out inmates, so the county can use empty cells to bring in some revenue. But he said other counties are seeing jail population drops, too, which means no one is looking for jail space.
He said representatives of his agency and Warren County Sheriff's Office administration have discussed sharing of services, such as holding female inmates in one of the jails, instead of both, to save on manpower costs.
